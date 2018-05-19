‘I’ve Hit Rock Bottom’: Police Chief Blasts Officials On Gun Control

“Today I spent the day dealing with another mass shooting of children and a responding police officer who is clinging to life,” wrote the police officer.

The deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, where a student gunman killed at least 10 people, shook the country and once again sparked debate for tighter gun laws.

Following the bloodshed, a Houston police chief is criticizing the elected officials who have failed to introduce gun control measures.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared his frustrations on Facebook and said he “shed tears of sadness, pain and anger” and has “hit rock bottom.”

Acevedo added, “I know some have strong feelings about gun rights but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom and I am not interested in your views as it pertains to this issue. Please do not post anything about guns aren’t the problem and there’s little we can do. My feelings won’t be hurt if you de-friend me and I hope yours won’t be if you decide to post about your views and I de-friend you.”

He further said he will continue to speak and will keep standing up for what God commands him to do. The police chief added the hatred in the country and the new norms that are being accepted play a major part for the violence in the United States.

“It's a time for prayers, action and the asking of God's forgiveness for our inaction (especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing),” said Acevedo.

The officer has long been advocating for tighter gun laws and the latest school shooting which was just miles away from his city broke him emotionally.

He was part of the March 24 student-led March For Our Lives demonstration for gun control which was arranged after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people.

Acevedo took office in 2016 and is the first Hispanic to lead the department. He now leads a police force of 5,000 officers.

