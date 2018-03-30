Houston Teen Scores Admission To 20 Top Universities

The 17-year-old high school senior has volunteered for political campaigns, saying he was inspired by "the moment I saw Barack Obama get elected."

Congratulations to Michael Brown! 20 full ride scholarships to some of the best schools in the country! https://t.co/ePESnmRGSj — Kate Maxwell (@mrskmax) March 31, 2018

Micheal Brown, 17, just applied to 20 of the top colleges in the United States and won offers to all of them, with full-ride scholarships and grants.

That's Harvard, Princeton, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern, Stanford, and Georgetown (his top top picks, according to The New York Times), along with a gaggle of highly-selective liberal arts schools, like Pomona College, and large public ones, like University of Michigan.

Brown, a 12-grader at Lamar High School in Houston, pulled in a 4.68 grade point average, an SAT score of 1540 out of 1600, and an ACT score of 34 out of 36. He is part of the debate team and Key Club, and he was involved in internships. He even volunteered for local political campaigns, citing the spark as, "the moment I saw Barack Obama get elected."

Not surprisingly, the kid is pretty excited. His mom caught some cool video of the moment he was accepted to Stanford, his longtime dream school.

What is more far-reaching than the insanely high amount of admissions is how he got there. Brown credits his involvement in youth guidance programs, such as the University of Southern California's Bovard Scholars Program and the Emerge Fellowship, both programs which help students in underserved communities prepare for admissions to top universities.

Banner image credit: Pixabay 12019