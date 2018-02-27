Carson On $31,000 Dining Set Purchase: ‘Don’t Blame Me, Blame My Wife’

Ben Carson claimed he can’t be held answerable because his wife was the one who purchased the $31,000 dining set, exceeding the $5000 office decor limit.

Ben Carson denied knowing anything about paying $31,000 of taxpayers’ money on a dining set for his office and blamed his wife for the purchase.

Housing and Urban Development secretary said at a Congressional hearing that “he was as surprised as anyone else” when he found out the price of the dining set.

He told the House Appropriations subcommittee that he “left it with his wife to choose something” and was only made aware of the ludicrous pricing of the set after news outlets reported about it.

“I said, ‘What the heck is that all about?’ I investigated, I immediately had it canceled. Not that we don’t need the furniture, but I thought that that was excessive,” said Carson.

Earlier reports, however, suggested that Carson knew very well about the actual cost of the dining set but did not intent to be “fiscally prudent with taxpayers’ money.” HUD spokesperson Raffi Williams said the HUD secretary did not think the purchase was over the top and he did not intend to return it.

Carson said he was busy doing other things and “wasn’t really concerned about furniture” but this time he threw his wife under the bus even though he previously claimed that neither him nor his wife were involved in the purchase of the dining set that grossly crossed the $5000 redecorating limit for office décor.

Carson also argued the dining set purchase was more of a necessity than luxury. According to him a senior aide expressed her concerns over the poor condition of the furniture and dangers that it posed.

“People were stuck by nails, and a chair had collapsed with someone sitting in it,” said Carson.

Carson had repeatedly denied his knowledge and involvement in the decision to buy the dining set but email records obtained by a liberal watchdog group clearly indicated Carson and wife’s involvement in the notorious purchase; unable to deny it any further Carson conceded that his wife purchased the dining set and he could not be held answerable for something “he hadn’t done.”

Carson maintained that his wife was “the most frugal person in the world” and when asked whether besides this incident her wife had ever used tax payers’ money, he said, “none whatsoever.”

Former HUD official Helen Foster claimed she got demoted after she filed a whistleblower complaint against this particular incident. The complaint also alleged that Carson’s wife pressurized the HUD staff “to find ways around” the federal price limit.

During the same hearing Carson claimed transgender individuals’ access to homeless shelters made other people “uncomfortable.”

“[We] obviously believe in equal rights for everybody, including the LGBT community. But we also believe in equal rights for the women in the shelters, and shelters where there are men and their equal rights, so we want to look at things that really provide for everybody and don’t impede the rights of one for the sake of the other. So it’s a complex issue,” said Carson testifying before the House subcommittee.

In an attempt to explain how rights of homeless transgender individuals will threat any other individual, Carson said, “I’ll give you an example. There were some women who said they were not comfortable with the idea of being in a shelter, being in a shower and somebody who had a very different anatomy.”

LGBTQ advocacy groups unsurprisingly denounced Carson’s remarks as a “derogatory myth.”

“It is because of derogatory myths like this, which have been debunked time and time again, that the transgender community faces disproportionate levels of discrimination and homelessness. Today’s blatant and factually inaccurate anti-transgender rhetoric is the latest in a long line of uninformed and biased statements about LGBTQ people that make Dr. Carson unfit to be the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” read the group’s official statement release.

