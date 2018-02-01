Ben Carson Spends $31K On Dining Set While HUD Faces Budget Cuts

A senior HUD employee claims she was demoted after she expressed concerns over the extravagant redecoration plans for Secretary Ben Carson’s office.

The Department for Housing and Urban Development may not have the budget to fund the housing programs for the poor and elderly, but it certainly has enough money to give a lavish makeover to the office occupied by the agency head.

As the New York Times revealed in its latest report, HUD Secretary Ben Carson spent a whopping $31,561 on dining room set for his office. The extravagant room décor included a custom hardwood table, chairs and hutch, apparently on the insistence of Carson’s wife, Candy.

The department is also reportedly planning to spend $165,000 on “lounge furniture” for its headquarters.

The news of the generous purchase comes just as the White House called for $8.8 billion budget cut for the department, which would greatly affect the homeless across the United States.

Speaking to The New York Times, HUD Communications Director Raffi Williams said the secretary, who once promised to “monitor where every penny goes,” was not aware of the request for the new furniture but added Carson would not be returning it because he doesn’t think it’s too expensive — because he is not paying for it out of his own pocket, right?

“In general, the secretary does want to be as fiscally prudent as possible with the taxpayers’ money,” Williams told the publication.

He also clarified the congressional appropriations committees did not know about the purchase as the department never sought approval, even though government agencies are legally required to do so for expenditures exceeding $5,000.

The spokesperson’s excuse: The furniture was supposed to serve a “building-wide need” — even though it was only meant for Carson’s office.

Apparently, before buying the costly dining set, Williams said the department tried to repair the furniture the department had in its storage for years to avoid additional expense. In fact, as the ABC News reported after reviewing federal documents, HUD did spend $1,100 to fix the chairs before giving up.

The department also bought new blinds worth $3,400 for Carson's office.

What is even more disturbing, a senior HUD employee claimed she was demoted after she expressed concerns over the office renovation cost and refused to help Caron break the law by allocating fund for the furniture.

Helen Foster, HUD’s former chief administrative officer, said shortly before Carson took office, Interim Secretary Craig Clemmensen told her to secure money to redecorate the former Republican presidential candidate’s office. When she objected on the cost, she was reportedly told “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair.”

However, when Foster refused to comply, she said she was demoted and made head of the department’s unit overseeing Freedom of Information Act requests.

Here’s what social media users had to say about Carson’s extravagant expenditures.

What's the better use of $31,000?



a) Feed 17 homeless veterans for an entire year.



Or



b) Buy a dining room table set for Ben Carson's office



We all now know which one the Trump administration chose. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 28, 2018

*spends $31,561 of taxpayer money on a table*



*is made aware that the New York Times is writing a story about this table*



*defends its purchase and chooses not to return the table*



Ben Carson must really like this friggen table! — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 27, 2018

Hope Ben Carson didn't spend $31,000 on a dining room table just because it had a picture of himself portrayed as Jesus on one of the coasters. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 28, 2018

Ben Carson doesn't believe taxpayer dollars should be spent on affordable housing for low income Americans, but is perfectly fine spending $31,561 in taxpayer dollars on a table for his office. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 27, 2018

Ben Carson is bringing a whole new meaning to getting paid under the table. — My wife calls me 🌽 (@Blk_and_Gyphted) February 28, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Steve Marcus