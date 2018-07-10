Greenland Villagers Fear Tsunami As Huge Iceberg Drifts Close

“We can feel the concern among the residents. We are used to big icebergs, but we haven’t seen such a big one before,” said , a member of the village council.

#NYU researchers in #Greenland filmed a moment of "breathtaking significance" as a four-mile iceberg broke away from a glacier. Known as "calving," this process results in the rise of global sea levels. https://t.co/t4mtuiO0kI pic.twitter.com/U0xDdsizTE — New York University (@nyuniversity) July 10, 2018

A four-mile wide iceberg has broken off from a glacier in Greenland and the dramatic video has been caught by scientists.

David Holland, a New York University professor told the Associated Press the iceberg is the largest event we've seen in over a decade in Greenland."

Holland and is wife recorded a time-lapse video of the incident, which is speeded up 20 minutes and shows, “3 percent of the annual ice loss of Greenland occur in 30 minutes.”

"It sounded like rockets going off," he said, describing it as "a very complex, chaotic, noisy event."

The 100-meter high iceberg has now floated close to the tiny hermit of Innaarsuit, which has a population of 169. Videos show the huge block of ice towering over tiny houses and creating huge splashes as massive chunks of ice break of it.

Then iceberg weighs 11 million tons, an expert from the Danish Meteorological Institute told DR, the Danish broadcaster.

Although the sight is gorgeous, many villagers fear the rapidly melting iceberg would raise water levels and may create a tsunami. Thirty three people living near the shore have already been evacuated and taken to inner lands, a Greenland police officer told Reuters.

We can feel the concern among the residents. We are used to big icebergs, but we haven’t seen such a big one before,” Susanna Eliassen, a member of the village council in Innaarsuit, told a local news channel.

Thanks to the adverse effects of climate change, Greenland is losing its ice cap at an alarming rate and the number of huge icebergs released into the ocean is only expected to increase in the coming decades, Joerg Schaefer, a climate researcher at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, said.

In 2017, a tsunami wreaked havoc at another settlement in Greenland’s west coast and resulted in the death of four people. The flood was caused by the collapse of a mountainside into the sea.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters