'Strength In Numbers': NC Mom Refuses To Evacuate Citing Stupid Reason

A North Carolina woman who probably doesn’t know of what nature can do to mankind has decided to stay on the coast hours before a natural calamity is expected because of an extremely bizarre reason.

While speaking with MSNBC’s reporter Kerry Sanders, a woman identified only as Katie, who is a resident of the Carolina beach, revealed she will not evacuate along with her three kids, because of “strength in numbers.”

“Why the decision to stay and not fall back further inland?” asked the reporter.

“From my experience, getting back into town after the storms is very difficult,” the Carolina Beach resident said. “Knowing that our family and friends and our home are all here, we didn’t want to leave them unprotected for a prolonged amount of time. We are going to try to stay put,” she insisted.

The woman, who clearly doesn’t understand how weather works, and seems aloof of the kinds of dangers hurricanes can cause had more to say.

“We have several neighbors saying put,” she added. “We feel there is strength in numbers. We checked in with one another. We are going band together and make it through.”

It is mandatory for everyone living on the coast to evacuate for safety purposes. However, Katie has decided not only to put her own life in danger, but to also risk the lives of her own daughters while the Category Four hurricane approaches the country.

Hurricane Florence has been forecasted to be an extremely dangerous and major hurricane when it nears the United States. People like Katie with absolute disregard to safety, not only risk their lives; they also risk the lives of first responders’ on the line.

Her behavior, outraged many on social media.

If you read this or watch the video, your heart will drop.



Sad thing is- the children have no choice in the matter.



Woman on NC coast tells MSNBC she's not evacuating her kids because there's 'strength in numbers'.https://t.co/wuDozvnVui via rawstory — Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) September 12, 2018

See Katie.

Katie is a fool.

Katie is putting her children in harms way.

Don’t be an ignorant fool like Katie. https://t.co/HIN53Mq5a8 — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) September 12, 2018

If those kids are harmed, she needs to go to prison. — Rick Rocket ?? (@rickrocket1) September 12, 2018

I hope there is a follow up after the storm. I'm very curious about the outcome of this decision. — Michael Cuthbert (@sjlversurfer) September 12, 2018

As far as I am concerned this is child endangerment. — Honkers, "Stable Genius" (@canyonslm) September 12, 2018

Very tragically, her “numbers” idea may end up being: multiple fatalities. — JimW50 (@JimPWarnke) September 13, 2018

Seriously hoping there's not a tragic follow-up story. For the sake of her kids, if not her. =/ — Hyena Grin @ MFF (@HyenaGrin) September 12, 2018

I hope those kids survive, but these anti-science, anti-intellectual braggarts are going to learn one way or another that their opinion has no bearing on the forces of nature. — Xylem44 (@xylem44) September 12, 2018

How many of her 3 kids can she put on her back and swim let's hope she at least gets them life jackets to wear helmets would be nice and the canteen of water for all of them. Hope she's got a safe structure and food and first aid kit. To poor to leave? https://t.co/OOGQY3Aokq — mikelf (@MichaelSchmel11) September 13, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Carlo Allegri