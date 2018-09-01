© Reuters, Carlo Allegri

'Strength In Numbers': NC Mom Refuses To Evacuate Citing Stupid Reason

by
Shafaq Naveed
“We feel there is strength in numbers. We checked in with one another. We are going band together and make it through.”

 

A North Carolina woman who probably doesn’t know of what nature can do to mankind has decided to stay on the coast hours before a natural calamity is expected because of an extremely bizarre reason.

While speaking with MSNBC’s reporter Kerry Sanders, a woman identified only as Katie, who is a resident of the Carolina beach, revealed she will not evacuate along with her three kids, because of “strength in numbers.”

“Why the decision to stay and not fall back further inland?” asked the reporter.

“From my experience, getting back into town after the storms is very difficult,” the Carolina Beach resident said. “Knowing that our family and friends and our home are all here, we didn’t want to leave them unprotected for a prolonged amount of time. We are going to try to stay put,” she insisted.

The woman, who clearly doesn’t understand how weather works, and seems aloof of the kinds of dangers hurricanes can cause had more to say.

“We have several neighbors saying put,” she added. “We feel there is strength in numbers. We checked in with one another. We are going band together and make it through.”

It is mandatory for everyone living on the coast to evacuate for safety purposes. However, Katie has decided not only to put her own life in danger, but to also risk the lives of her own daughters while the Category Four hurricane approaches the country.

Hurricane Florence has been forecasted to be an extremely dangerous and major hurricane when it nears the United States. People like Katie with absolute disregard to safety, not only risk their lives; they also risk the lives of first responders’ on the line.

Her behavior, outraged many on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
More Than 1.5 Million Ordered To Evacuate Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Carlo Allegri

Tags:
adverse weather conditions beach hurricane hurricane florence hurricane harvey hurricane maria natural disaster news north carolina south carolina storm unsafe weather
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.