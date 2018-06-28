Agents Seek To Dissolve ICE To Protest Trump’s Immigration Policy

ICE agents call to dissolve the agency over concerns Trump’s aggressive immigration policies aren’t letting them do their real job.

It appears, now even some of the officials working at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) don’t want to get their hands dirty with the Trump administration’s notorious practice of ripping immigrant families apart.

As at least 19 ICE investigators signed a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, seeking to dissolve the agency, over concerns President Donald Trump’s obsession with undocumented immigrants was preventing them to carry out other duties, such as, national security threats, child pornography and transnational crime etc.

Investigations “have been perceived as targeting undocumented aliens, instead of the transnational criminal organizations that facilitate cross border crimes impacting our communities and national security,” the letter stated.

The agents who signed the letter are the members of Homeland Security Investigations which is a branch of ICE.

The agents pushed to create a second bureau just for their investigations while suggesting there should be a separate entity for immigration detentions and deportations.

The calls to dissolve the agency picked up momentum in the light of the administration’s widely-resented “zero tolerance” policy which is callously separating children from their parents at the border.

Moreover, the agency, complying with Trump’s relentless onslaught on immigrants, started to arrest undocumented individuals for even most minor of offenses.

For instance, ICE detained a doctor living in U.S. for 40 years on the basis of misdemeanor arrests that took place when he was 17, or even worse, when a mother in Florida, despite a valid work visa and non-existent criminal record, was detained during her routine check-up.

Hence, the call for the abolishment indicates some of the investigators working at the agency, still have their moral conscientious alive and they don’t want to be a complicit in unfairly targeting immigrants.

Moreover, lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington joined the cry to dissolve ICE.

In fact, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who just recently, in an absolute political stunner, beat the top Democrat Joe Crowley in New York gubernatorial primary – made abolishing I.C.E. one of the key planks of her campaign.

The child detention camps are here - I confronted the border officers myself.



Using their names, I told them exactly what they are responsible for.



One of them made eye contact with me.

I spoke directly to him.

I saw his sense of guilt.

We can dismantle this.#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/QLyc9MAnkt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 24, 2018

However, it’s no longer just lawmakers and law enforcement officials who have had enough of Trump’s relentless onslaught on immigrants: Hundreds of women staged a sit-in at the U.S. Senate Hart Building in Washington and called for the abolishment of ICE.

The Hart Senate office building is filled with the sound of hundreds of women & allies chanting “We Care!”



So beautiful. THIS is what democracy looks like and we WILL make America what it must become. #EndFamilyDetention #AbolishICE #WomenDisobey@womensmarch @Alyssa_Milano pic.twitter.com/8fdV11QWDW — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) June 28, 2018

The ensuing outrage is an indication of profound rejection of the contentious policy as “Abolish ICE” which was previously just a slogan of immigration activists has now become more mainstream–and is becoming more than just a protest cry.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid