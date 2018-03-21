ICE Detainee Begs To Delay Deportation Till Daughter’s Graduation

Garcia pleaded with the ICE officer to let him stay in the country till May 2019 just so he can watch his eldest daughter accept her diploma.

Stand with @LoyolaChicago medical school student Belsy Garcia whose father Felix Garcia is facing deportation. Send a message to @ICEgov now at: https://t.co/zpTm4ZYVP7 #JesuitEducation #Catholic pic.twitter.com/syMi6lmNNu — Ignatian Solidarity (@IGsolidarityNET) March 23, 2018

Felix Garcia was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as he begged them to let him stay in the United States only until his daughter’s graduation.

Garcia, a father of three, has been in the U.S. for over 23 years. He has made regular checks and appointments with the ICE for the past seven years after he was allowed to live in the country, undocumented with the condition of regular check-ins.

As Garcia went for his latest check-in, he was detained to be deported on April 4, 2018.

Garcia pleaded with the ICE officer to let him stay in the country till May, 2019 just so he can watch his eldest daughter accept her diploma at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, after which he will himself get a ticket to his birth state of Guatemala.

His request was denied.

Garcia is among many other undocumented immigrants detained during periodic check-ins. The check-ins are usually scheduled for people like Garcia, who were initially ordered to be deported from the United States but allowed to stay if they made to their ICE appointments regularly and maintained a clean record. Garcia abided by both these rules.

These detainees are easy targets for the ICE officers as they save the trouble by walking into check-in offices and never being allowed out. This is a part of the Trump administration’s extended stricter policies for undocumented immigrants.

“Detaining at check-ins is an increasingly common tactic to rack up numbers of deportations without needing to go back into the immigration court system. What the immigration authorities tend to do is to go after the low-hanging fruit,” said Charles Roth, director of litigation of the National Immigrant Justice Center.

ICE officials confirmed that Garcia was detained on January 23.

“The agency takes seriously its obligation to enforce the nation’s immigration laws, and the enforcement actions ICE employs are intended to accomplish this fairly and efficiently,” ICE spokeswoman Tammy Spicer said in a statement.

“ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement,” she said. “All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”

While Garcia agonizingly waits to be deported and separated from his family, a wife and three daughters, he is at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. He shares a single room with 60 other men, all of whom have more or less a similar story.

“They are not sending only people that deserve to be sent. They are sending everybody,” said a distraught Garcia.

Garcia came to the United States for a better future in 1995 from Guatemala after he began to receive threats. He was only given a week to find an attorney which he failed to do so. He was ultimately unrepresented and ordered deported.

Garcia did not know he had the right to appeal the decision and now it is very difficult get it overturned. He was initially detained in 2011 but an ICE officer told him he would be released if he answered questions related to his employer who was under investigation at the time. He followed the orders and was given a stay of removal, which not legal but he was allowed to remain in the country provided he appeared for regular check-ins.

Garcia had reportedly been worried about his undocumented status ever since Donald Trump became president and had been discussing to move to Canada with his family.

Garcia also fears for his life in Guatemala where he could be targeted for extortion for his ties to the United States. He already feels like he has realized his American dream by providing for his daughters and giving them a good life.

As April 4 grows closer, Garcia’s daughters are petitioning the Trump administration in hopes of overturning their father’s removal.

