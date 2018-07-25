ICE Threatens Iraq Veteran’s Wife With Deportation

The wife of a Iraq veteran was told to leave or face deportation in the hands of ICE after having two American kids and being married for nearly 20 years.

Alejandra Juarez is a Florida mother of two US citizen children & the wife of a Marine Corps veteran. On June 21 Alejandra is set to be deported because our immigration system is broken. Call ICE to urge them to grant her stay of removal #KeepAlejandraHere https://t.co/aUeQtywt48 pic.twitter.com/4yvvaCMkso — FWD.us (@FWDus) June 7, 2018

He promised to stand up for the country’s war veterans while on the campaign trail, but now, President Donald Trump seems more like their worst nightmare.

Military Times reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Alejandra Juarez, 38, she had nine days to leave the United States before being deported to Mexico.

Juarez married Marine Sergeant Cuauhtemoc “Temo” Juarez in 2000, with whom she has two daughters, but ICE accuses her of crossing the border illegally in 1998.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [@ICEgov] agents to deport Alejandra Juarez, wife of military veteran Cuauhtemoc “Temo” Juarez: https://t.co/PJm8aRD7ux. pic.twitter.com/OIEgTalx5y — Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) July 26, 2018

Between 1995 to 1999, the Marine served as an infantryman and was deployed in South America and Africa. He then moved to Orlando, Florida, where he joined the Army National Guard. The couple’s oldest daughter was just 12 months when the veteran was deployed to Iraq.

Despite his service to the country, his wife is pending removal.

In 2013, her immigration status was questioned at a traffic stop and she was arrested. And now, ICE says she must comply with the order.

A spokesperson for the agency told reporters that Juarez was caught trying to enter the country illegally in 1998. But after being removed, she entered once again.

After her 2013 arrest, she was told that ICE would “reinstate her prior removal order."

"ICE subsequently exercised temporary discretion by releasing her on an Order of Supervision and granted her temporary stays of removal in August 2015 and August 2016. At this time, Juarez must comply with her removal order and depart the U.S.,” the statement added.

Chelsea Nowel, the family’s attorney, says Juarez has no criminal record. The fact ICE is targeting her is simply absurd.

“The United States has a lot of policies in place to protect veterans and active duty and their families, and it is absolutely, incredibly, frustrating that these are not being made available to the wife of a decorated veteran who has served overseas multiple times,” Nowel said. “We are very hopeful we will be able to work with the Department of Homeland Security and with ICE to afford her an ability to stay.”

If Juarez is deported, she risks being away from her daughters Pamela, 16, and Estela, 8, and her husband of nearly 20 years.

Perhaps, that’s the type of legacy Trump wants to leave behind: Making it a priority to break families apart. If that’s the case, he has definitely succeeded.