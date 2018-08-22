Identities Behind Site Targeting Palestine Activists Allegedly Exposed

The Electronic Intifada obtained a video clip that shows former employee Eric Gallagher of the Israel Project naming Israeli real estate investor Adam Milstein as the funder of Canary Mission.

The secret identities behind a website targeting pro-Palestinian activists may have finally been exposed, possibly bringing the internet one step closer to achieving accountability.

Despite being outed as the funder of Canary Mission, Israeli real estate investor Adam Milstein denies such allegations. The anonymous website essentially blacklists students and faculty who advocate for the Palestinian cause.

The Electronic Intifada obtained a video clip from a censored Al Jazeera film that shows former employee Eric Gallagher of the Israel Project, an organization Milstein finances, naming him as the funder of Canary Mission as well.

Yet a statement released to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency rejected this notion.

“Neither Adam Milstein nor the Milstein Family Foundation are funders of Canary Mission. Electronic Intifada is an anti-Semitic propaganda website known for spreading vile lies about Israel and anyone who supports it. Thus, it is no surprise that this propaganda website has decided to publish these categorically false allegations, which were captured on hidden camera by a spy sent to secretly record Americans by Al Jazeera,” the statement read.

According to the Middle East Eye, last week the Grayzone Project identified American lawyer Howard Sterling as the owner of the domain. This, along with the new information, suggests accountability could be reached over a site that not only damages activists’ reputations and jeopardizes their careers, but denies them access to Israel.

The Forward reports Israeli border control agents actually use information from the site to bar individuals from the country. Canary Mission executes a smear campaign against American activists exerting their constitutional rights, yet somehow this is described as defending Israel.

Banner/thumbnail photo credit: Reuters, Ali Hashisho