IDF Fires Tear-Gas Canister In The Face Of A 23-Year-Old Palestinian

Israel’s brutality on Palestinians is increasing day by day and Palestinians continue to loose lives at the hands of Israeli forces.

In yet another incident, a 23-year-old Palestinian was struck in the face by a tear-gas canister fired by an Israeli soldier and was later on life support in a Gaza hospital.

The canister reportedly hit Haitham Abu Sabla in the face as he watched Palestinians who took part in protests that were being held in Khan Younis town, Gaza.

Disturbing photos of the incident were captured by photographers that showed the 23-year-old man with a bloodied t-shirt staggering as a tear-gas was embedded in his cheek.

In the photos that followed, Sabla was seen on the ground as the canister gas spewed from his nose. He was then transported to a hospital in Gaza where he was put on a ventilator and the tear-gas canister was surgically removed from his nose.

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa, a Reuters photographer who witnessed the incident, described the incident.

“An Israeli soldier came out of a military jeep and fired tear gas bombs ... and demonstrators began to run. They began to run further back and there was one of them who had gas coming out of his face. He ran before me directly,” he said.

Abu Mustafa added, “I started taking photos of him as he ran, before he fell to the ground and medics rushed to help him. It looked scary, a man with smoke and gas coming from inside his face.”

Three more Palestinians were killed by IDF soldiers on the Gaza border, one of which was a 15-year-old boy Haitham al-Jamal who was shot dead by Israeli forces.

The incident once again highlights the pain and horror Palestinians continue to live as they bury loved ones who are killed at the hands of Israeli forces. Moreover, they are also deprived of their right to protest.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, a total of 525 people were injured during the protests on the same day. Since the Great March of Return began on March 30, Israel has killed at least 119 Palestinians in Gaza.

Just days ago, a raid in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, the home of the Tamimi family which is renowned for its activism against Israeli occupation and brutality, turned deadly after IDF soldiers shot a 21-year-old Palestinian man at least thrice in the neck over alleged stone throwing.

In another incident, IDF soldiers fatally shot a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic, Razan al-Najjar, while she was helping injured Palestinians in inside the Gaza Strip. She reportedly volunteered as a paramedic and was wearing a white uniform at the time Israeli forces targeted her.

She was shot in the chest.

