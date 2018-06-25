Child Finds Gun In An IKEA Couch, Shoots It In The Store

The oblivious gun owner was trying out couches when the gun fell out of his pocket, endangering the lives of everyone present at the store.

IKEA shoppers in Indiana were left shocked when a gun was fired in the store, according to CBS News.

The accident occurred at an IKEA in Fishers, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis, when a child got hold of a gun, dropped by a customer into a couch.

The incident left the shoppers startled but fortunately no injuries were reported.

According to the police, the gun owner was trying out couches, when his gun slipped out of his pocket into the couch. The customer, oblivious to the fact that he has lost his highly dangerous firearm, continued shopping.

A child found the gun in the couch and shot it inside the store. The age of the kid involved in the incident was not released.

The police interviewed witnesses and will forward the collected information to a local prosecutor to determine potential criminal charges.

Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger said the incident was a lesson in responsible gun ownership and how carrying a firearm to public places could pose a serious threat.

“It’s important to remember that if you are going to carry a firearm on your person, that you make sure you’re under control of it at all times. It’s just part of gun ownership, responsible gun ownership,” he said.

However, gun expert, and attorney Guy Relford said since no one was hurt, there is huge possibility no criminal charges will be pressed against the gun owner.

“Being a knucklehead is not a crime in Indiana, or in most places,” Relford said. “I actually doubt there will be criminal charges filed.”

IKEA issued a statement regarding what could have been a life-threatening incident.

"Safety and security of customers and co-workers is the top priority for IKEA. We have processes in place to ensure that the store is safe for customers and co-workers. For example, our store team has regular safety walks and audits which happen before, during and after opening hours," the company said. "In addition, IKEA has a no weapon policy in our locations to prevent exactly these types of situations. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers. We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident."

However, this is not an exempted incident, Indiana is, in fact, one of the worst states at children accidently getting hold of a firearm; it ranks seventh in the United States, according to a 2016 report.

It also ranks 18th in the U.S. for gun-related deaths, with 13 in every 100,000 people in the state dying from firearm-related causes.

Carrying firearms in public places always poses a potential life-threat. Just recently, an FBI agent in Colorado was break dancing in a bar when he lost his firearm and as a result, accidentally shot an onlooker.

