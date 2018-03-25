Surprise, Surprise: Illegal Israeli Settlements Thrive Under Trump

“Netanyahu is continuing his settlement project, enjoying the fact that the U.S. is silent. These numbers are very dangerous. We condemn it.”

During President Donald Trump’s first year in office, illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank reportedly increased drastically.

According to Peace Now, an Israeli non-governmental organization, in 2017, illegal settlement rate was 17 percent higher than the annual average since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assumed office in 2009.

The Israeli monitoring group also stated Israel began construction of approximately 2,783 illegal settlements last year. It further said incase a Palestinian state was established, 78 percent of the new homes will have to be evacuated.

“The steady pace of construction and building deep in the West Bank attest to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s steadfast abetting of the settlement enterprise. It is also apparent that the new U.S. presidency in 2017 had no marginal deterrent effect on these Israeli unilateral moves,” read the report.

Israeli settlements are the sticking point in the Israel-Palestine conflict and one of the main reasons peace deals have failed to sustain in the region. They also complicate efforts for the two-state solution, killing any hope for Palestinians to ever have their freedom from the atrocities and tyranny that they face on a daily basis.

In Dec. 2016, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution calling settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “a flagrant violation under international law.”

But the resolution took a back seat since Trump took office.

United States has always been a vocal supporter of Israel but former presidents have consistently maintained a neutral and balanced position by never officially defending Israel’s or Palestine’s claim over Jerusalem. However, Trump adopted a lighter stance and said he is moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

With the move, Trump essentially defended the Jewish state’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem, where Palestinians have always wanted to establish their own capital.

Trump’s Mideast peace team is lead by his son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, who reportedly had a role in a foundation established in his family’s name that played a prominent role in expanding illegal Israeli settlements over the past decade.

Settlements are segregated residential areas built by Israel on occupied Palestinian land. The settlers literally push the native Palestinians out of their houses and subject them to military checkpoints, unnecessary violence and discriminatory travel restrictions.

Although in 2005 Israel removed all 8,000 settlers from the Gaza Strip, it refuses to disband all the other settlements, which Palestine won’t accept.

Around 200,000 Israelis now live in East Jerusalem combined with the roughly 400,000 settlers in the West Bank – which is significant, given Israel’s size.

Data by the Israeli monitor group was gave Palestinians another reason to not trust the U.S. administration.

“Netanyahu is continuing his settlement project, enjoying the fact that the U.S. is silent. These numbers are very dangerous. We condemn it, and will continue working politically to stop it,” said Nabil Shaath, a top adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

