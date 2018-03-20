126% Increase In ICE Arrests Of Immigrants With No Criminal Records

“People are worried, scared to leave their home, take their kids to school, given this pretty substantial rise in the number of detentions.”

In Trump’s America, the number of arrests or deportations of immigrants without any criminal records has been on a rise since last year. According to data from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol, there was a 50 percent increase in deportations and arrests from 2016 to 2017.

There was a whopping 126 percent increase in the arrest of immigrants with no criminal records in the states of Michigan and Ohio under Trump’s administration. Four hundred eighty-seven immigrants without any criminal records were arrested in fiscal year 2016 — that figure soared to 1101 in fiscal year 2017.

Overall, there was a 145 percent increase in ICE arrests of non-criminal immigrants across the U.S.

ICE arrests of immigrants who had criminal records increased by 32 percent. On the whole, in Michigan and Ohio, there was a 52 percent increase in arrests by ICE of immigrants. The number increased from 2,241 in 2017 to 3,409 this year.

The Detroit office of U.S. Border Patrol also arrested more immigrants when compared with the last year, increasing 49 percent from 716 arrests in 2016 to 1,070 in 2017. The Detroit office of Border Patrol supervises Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, and the Detroit office of ICE oversees the states of Michigan and Ohio.

Deportations of undocumented immigrants with no criminal records increase by 117 percent in Michigan and Ohio. The figure increased from 725 in the fiscal year 2016 to 1,570 in the fiscal year 2017.

Meanwhile, the deportations of immigrants with criminal records, increased by 23 percent. Overall, there was a 56 percent increase in the immigrant deportations.

Trump’s ill-informed and authoritative approach toward immigrants is causing great suffering for them in America. Critics have spoken against these arrests and deportations that are separating families.

In 2017, ICE agents were instructed to place any undocumented immigrant they come across in deportation proceedings, regardless of their criminal history, revealed an internal agency memo obtained by ProPublica. This enabled ICE officials to detain and deport undocumented immigrants without any criminal background checks, just on the basis of suspicion.

"We're definitely seeing a rise in people without criminal records being detained in all settings — people in their homes, people out on the streets, people who are driving," said Michigan Immigrant Rights Center’s Ruby Robinson.

“It’s really creating a lot of havoc,” she said. “People are worried, scared to leave their home, take their kids to school, given this pretty substantial rise in the number of detentions.”

"ICE is going after low-hanging fruit. People who have been checking in constantly and working on their citizenship status are the ones they are deporting. ... They're just deporting who they can get their hands on," said David Sanchez, an immigrant rights organizer with Michigan United.

"A lot of these people being deported are not criminals at all."

However, ICE thinks it is removing threats from America.

The immigrants who have added more value to the U.S. economy magically transformed into threats soon after President Donald Trump took office. His bigoted stance on migrants and refugees is a nightmare for immigrants working in the country.

“ICE is focused on removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” Khaalid Walls, a spokesman for the Michigan and Ohio branches of ICE, said in defending their actions.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Lucy Nicholson