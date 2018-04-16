© Simon Dawson/Reuters

Caribbean Immigrants Facing Deportation In UK Advised To Act Jamaican

by
Chris Walker
Many immigrants who came to the UK decades ago are at risk of being deported to the Caribbean. UK's Home Office's advice? Try faking an accent if that happens.

A leaflet from the United Kingdom Home Office giving advice to immigrants facing deportation is being ridiculed this week for telling individuals to “try to be Jamaican.”

The guide, first printed in 2013 and then updated in 2015, was disseminated for individuals who were at risk of being deported, specifically those who were part of the Windrush generation of immigrants who came to the UK from the Caribbean without documentation to help fill a work shortage after World War II.

Those individuals were granted permanent status in the UK in 1971, but many didn’t receive documentation after that declaration, creating a conundrum for the government to keep track of who is or isn’t granted a permanent stay. Those protections were also rescinded in part in 2014.

The pamphlet distributed by the government lists some do’s and don’ts when it comes to how to prepare for deportation. Among the things individuals should do, the pamphlet suggests, “Try to be 'Jamaican' — use local accents and dialect” as a way to detract unwanted attention.

Many of the Windrush immigrants were children when they first arrived in the UK, and have developed more British accents than Jamaican ones.

The discovery of the pamphlet’s suggestions has ignited an uproar among pro-immigration groups and lawmakers. Labour Party Member of Parliament David Lammy lashed out against the printed advice.

“How exactly can someone pretend to ‘be Jamaican’ when they are British and have lived here all their lives?” he asked rhetorically.

Others were equally appalled.

The parallels between the Windrush immigrants and their American counterparts, the Dreamers, is noticeably similar. Both came to their respective countries without much say in the matter, arriving with their parents and knowing no other nation as home except the one they emigrated to.

In both cases, empathy needs to be given toward those who call the UK and America home. Suggestions to residents of these nations who face being deported — including encouraging individuals to “act” like those they’ll soon be living among — are shortsighted, and miss the broader point: that these deportations are morally reprehensible.

Tags:
british empire david lammy deportation english language immigration immigration deportation jamaica labour labour party member uk immigration united kingdom windrush immigrants
