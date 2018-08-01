A Migrant Child May Have Died Under ICE Custody – And It’s On Trump

“The child died following her stay at an ICE Detention Center, as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children.”

A migrant child, who was separated from her family and placed in a Texas detention center under President Donald Trump’s brutal “zero-tolerance” policy, has reportedly died due to improper care after contracting a disease from one of the other young detainees.

A Houston-based immigration lawyer, Mana Yegani, took to Twitter to reveal what could be the first reported case of child death under the custody of Immigration and Customs Protection (ICE).

“The child died following her stay at an ICE Detention Center, as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children,” the attorney wrote. “The events took place in Dilley Family Detention Center in south Texas.”

The border officials separated at least 2,500 children at the southern U.S. border under the government’s anti-immigrant policy, which was later rescinded.

Although the administration claimed to have reunited 1,440 kids with their parents by the court-decided deadline, more than 700 children remained in immigration detention centers across the country. While some of these children were deemed “ineligible” to be sent back home over some supposed “red flags” in their guardians’ background checks, a little more than 450 kids couldn’t be reunited because the government had already deported their parents without them.

“If they ask for a visa, the US government won’t give them one. If they stay in their country their kids get killed by the gangs. So they are damned if they try to come the legal or illegal way,” Yegani said in another tweet, adding, “A lawyer who is in touch with the family is saying the child who died, her grandmother is in New Jersey. Reporters are in touch with her to get more details.”

The children released from ICE facilities have shared horrifying tales of mental and physical abuse at the hands of the guards at the centers.

It’s horrible to believe a young, innocent child may have lost her life all because the commander-in-chief wanted to discourage undocumented immigrants from entering the United States, completely ignoring the fact these parents risk their lives to cross the border just so they can give their children a safer future.

Unfortunately, it appears the future for migrant kids in this country is just as bleak as it would’ve been had they not fled gang violence and war in their homeland. It’s disturbing to even think of.

If the reports are accurate and child did die under ICE custody, it would be all on Trump and his equally incompetent and xenophobic administration.

The ICE has not issued a statement as of writing this.

