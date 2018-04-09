© Wikimedia Commons, Crookshane

ICE Questions Shaun King At Border About Black Lives Matter

by
Cierra Bailey
Luckily, King was able to contact his attorneys and his family was ultimately released. King updated his Twitter followers that they had made it home safely.

International passengers airport entrance

In case you had any doubts about whether social justice activists are under government surveillance, Shaun King’s latest encounter with immigration agents should clear them up.

King is an activist and social media influencer who, initially, rose to prominence for his work with Black Lives Matter.

He has since been instrumental in the ongoing fight for social change. His unwavering efforts led to the arrests of several neo-Nazis who committed violent acts during the explosive Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

Read More
Women’s March Co-Chair Arbitrarily Kicked Off American Airlines Flight

Despite his positive contributions to society, he and his family were targeted at JFK airport in New York City while returning home from a trip to Cairo, Egypt.

King took to Twitter to detail his experience, claiming that he, his wife, and their children were pulled out of the passport line and questioned about Black Lives Matter and why they were in Egypt.

The officer allegedly had already known about King and his work as an activist when he singled his family out. King suspected that the agent must have viewed his tweets which, inadvertently, suggests that the Department of Homeland Security is using social media data as a vetting strategy for foreigners and to monitor residents and citizens.

Luckily, King was able to contact his attorneys and his family was ultimately released. King updated his Twitter followers that they had made it home safely, but he made a point to note that his experience was no different from what Muslims deal with on a daily basis.  

This poignant reality makes it abundantly clear that the ICE crackdowns extend far beyond so-called national security. This is a form of intimidation and harassment as a means of discouraging not only immigrants, but President Donald Trump's critics and political opponents as well. 

Read More
ICE Agents Eat Breakfast, Then Detain Three Restaurant Employees

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Crookshane

Tags:
activism airport security anti immigration policies border patrol agents harassment ice agents ice officer immigration and customs enforcement national security shaun king social justice social media data surveillance travel ban united states department of homeland security
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.