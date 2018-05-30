Amid Roseanne Controversy, Trump Ask Why Hasn't ABC Apologized To Me?

President Trump has shown, once again, that all that matters to him is himself when he decided to make the Roseanne controversy all about him.

The whole controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet appears to have made President Donald Trump jealous.

Now, he’s asking why, oh why, hasn't ABC apologized to him. And we are still confused as to why.

Read More Trump Wants More Time For Twitter, Shortens Official Daily Schedule

After the White House claimed that the president was too busy with important matters to care about Barr’s tweet offending former President Barack Obama’s adviser, Valerie Jarrett, the president took to Twitter to complain and offer his two cents on the entire matter.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” he wrote on Twitter. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Jarrett was the subject of a tweet published by Barr on her account that likened her to the movie “Planet of the Apes.” After the tweet and her excuses prompted Twitter users to drag her for her racism, ABC finally announced they were canceling her hit show reboot “Roseanne.”

Yet the president, who often complains about the media and not just ABC in particular, failed to mention the racist comments the network supposedly made about him. Since he could not justify his request, it’s clear he has no idea what he’s talking about.

Twitter promptly noticed it and, of course, criticized him for it.

It’s scary and depressing knowing he is our president — Jillian (@Pheramuse) May 30, 2018

I have never seen such a pathetic display of constantly playing the victim in my life. You are an old white man that has only experienced the most extravagant white privilege in life. You have no idea what pain suffering or being discriminated against is like how dare you compare — Lori (@LSuds614) May 30, 2018

So you're just gonna ignore her comments all together and focus the conversation onto yourself? Typical. — Jabreakit Jabawtit (@HolyShtANinja) May 30, 2018

You are a baby. You encourage this foul conversation and hateful speech. You are the cause of it. No phone call for you. — Carrie Fiebka (@cfiebkarocks) May 30, 2018

Oh, does poor widdow donnie have his feefees hurt? — Steve Green (@MakeMineMore) May 30, 2018

Some users even called him a narcissist.

Narcissistic personality disorder is found more commonly in men.

Symptoms include an excessive need for admiration, disregard for others' feelings, an inability to handle any criticism, and a sense of entitlement.



GET HELP: https://t.co/mHMEPyHdU7 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) May 30, 2018

The fact that the president would go as far as making this whole incident about him shows that he’s not in this job to help people. Quite the contrary. It makes it clear that all that matters to Trump is himself.

Not that we ever had any doubt about that.