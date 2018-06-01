Indian Cops Beat Hindu Woman Over Alleged Relations With Muslim Man

"You prefer Muslims when there are so many Hindus around," said a police officer while assaulting a Hindu woman for allegedly having a Muslim partner.

A Hindu woman was recently beaten up by cops in India for allegedly being in a company of a Muslim man.

A video that recently went viral showed four officers in a police van thrashing and beating a young woman for allegedly conducting an interfaith relationship.

"You prefer Muslims when there are so many Hindus around," a policeman could be heard saying in the clip uploaded on social emdia.

The policewoman sitting beside the male officers repeatedly kept slapping the unidentified Hindu woman and at one point also removed the scarf the woman had used to cover her face.

According to the Indian media, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh state’s Meerut city.

The woman in question, along with her Muslim friend, both medical students in their twenties, were earlier detained by the local police after members of the far-right Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) party reportedly barged into the man's house and handed them over to the authorities.

According to the Times of India, when the police chief was questioned why the pair was captured in the first place, he said, "We will let them go only after we speak to the girl'sparents and ascertain if she was under any kind of pressure in the relationship.”

"People can’t be allowed to do anything in society even if the apex court allows adults to choose their partners," said VHP leader Manish Kumar, who allegedly led the assault on the duo.

The VHP members also reportedly urged the girl’s parents to file a case against the boy.

Fortunately, both of them were released after no complaint from any of their family members about their relationship came forward.

Subsequently, the female constable and two other police officials who subjected the victim to such senseless violence and humiliation were suspended and placed under investigation.

"Their conduct has led to embarrassment for the UP police," said an unidentified a senior police official.

"Such behavior shall never be tolerated," the Uttar Pradesh police wrote on Twitter amid the ensuing outrage.

It is important to mention the VHP and other similar far-right Hindu groups have a well-documented penchant of perpetuating a "patriarchal and Islamophobic" narrative in the country.

Such parties often accuse Muslim men of conducting “love jihad” – a term used by Hindu groups to claim that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by feigning love.

As the footage was widely circulated over social media, online users condemned the police officers who without any fear, harassed the girl over something that should have been none of their business.

