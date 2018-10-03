India Deports Seven Rohingya Muslims Back To Myanmar

“The Indian Government has an international legal obligation to fully acknowledge the institutionalized discrimination, persecution, hate and gross human rights violations these people have faced in their country of origin and provide them the necessary protection.”

The Rohingya Muslims have suffered relentless persecution in Myanmar where tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been displaced since 2014.

Out of despair, about 40,000 of them entered India to escape the state-sanctioned atrocities committed in Myanmar.

Unfortunately, the peace was short-lived for the Rohingya refugees who once again came under threat when the Indian government announced last year that Rohingya Muslims who were living there “illegally” were at risk of being deported as the country negotiated with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Just recently, Indian police reportedly bused its first group of seven Rohingya Muslims to the border to be deported to the country where they face death and persecution.

The deportation was carried out after the Supreme Court disregarded a last-minute plea by the men’s attorney that they be allowed to seek refuge in the country.

The seven men were arrested in 2012 for entering the South Asian country illegally and have been held in prison since then.

According to the Indian authorities, Myanmar has accepted the men as citizens and given them certificates of identity and 1-month visas to facilitate their deportation.

However, defense attorney Prashant Bhushan argued the government should treat them as refugees and not as illegal migrants.

Even the U.N. human rights official said the forcible removal of the Rohingya is a violation of international law.

“The Indian Government has an international legal obligation to fully acknowledge the institutionalized discrimination, persecution, hate and gross human rights violations these people have faced in their country of origin and provide them the necessary protection," U.N. special rapporteur Tendayi Achiume said in a statement.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has fought all sorts of condemnation on the matter by arguing Rohingya refugees were “a threat to national security” and asked state governments last year to identify and deport them.

What’s worse is that the situation for the Rohingya refugees has been just as bad in Bangladesh, where they were forced to live in overcrowded, unsanitary and flooded camps.

Being the most persecuted group in the world, the Rohingya have endured a great deal of suffering over the past decades and what’s worse is that no neighboring nation is willing to help them at this crucial time.

Banner Image Credits: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images