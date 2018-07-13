Indian Disaster Trainer Pushes Student To Death During Safety Drill

As the young woman fell, her head violently hit the first floor ledge. She dropped on the safety net but it was too late.

Warning: Video contains graphic content which may be disturbing for some viewers

In India, a 19-year-old girl was pushed from the second floor to her death by a disaster trainer, Arumugam, who was tasked with coaching the girl and her peers on disaster preparedness.

The incident occurred in Kalaimagal College of Arts, Coimbatore, where, on July 12, college administrators conducted a drill to teach students how to escape the building in case of a disaster. In one particular exercise, the instructor wanted to demonstrate to students how to jump off the second floor. A young girl, N Logeshwari, volunteered to do this. However, she soon got scared at the prospect of jumping and backed out. Later, she seemed to have mustered courage and requested to be a volunteer again.

The demonstration required her to jump from the ledge of the second floor. As she sat on the ledge, the student seemed to be losing her courage once again. According to an eyewitness, “However, when she got on to the sunshade, she was overcome by fear and was reluctant to jump. But the trainer kept prompting her and finally he gave her a push.”

Perhaps the girl was not prepared for the sudden shove. As she fell, her head hit the first floor ledge on her way. Even as she landed on the safety net the students had unfurled for her on ground, it was already too late. She had sustained fatal injuries on her head and neck. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The instructor was affiliated with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In a tweet, NDMA clarified that it had nothing to do with the disaster management workshop being held at the college.

NDMA's Press Statement on the Coimbatore disaster drill incident: https://t.co/7EAGYNMVVG pic.twitter.com/lgT7hBTmlb — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) July 13, 2018

Some news outlets have revealed that Arumugam, who claimed to have a certificate from NDMA, was actually untrained.

Logeshwari’s father has filed a complaint against the trainer, who has since been arrested on charges of death by negligence.

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, StockSnap