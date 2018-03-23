Indian Man Flogs Wife Till She Collapses, Crowd Tries To Rape Her

The horrific punishment was reportedly handed over to the wife by a kangaroo court for eloping with another man.

A woman in India was publicly whipped more than hundred times reportedly as a punishment for adultery.

The 25-year-old woman, who remains unnamed, was tied by hands onto a tree in India’s Uttar Pradesh. A horrific video of the incident was filmed and then uploaded on social by an onlooker who was present at the scene.

In the video, the woman can be seen tied onto a tree and a crowd of hundred people, mostly men, surrounding her. She was then repeatedly beaten with a leather belt multiple times. She screamed in pain but nobody came to her rescue.

As she continued to scream in excruciating pain, the husband continued to brutally beat her. At the end of the ordeal, the women was unconscious and collapsed in front of a mob. Few of the men then reportedly dragged her inside a house, molested her and tried to rape her.

When the woman regained consciousness, the men ran away and warned her against telling the police. The punishment was reportedly handed over by a kangaroo court for eloping with another man.

Police said the woman had run away with her boyfriend. When her husband found out about her whereabouts, he sent a group of people to bring her back. They lied to the woman that her husband would not act harshly.

However, upon her return, he staged a public punishment for her.

“I had gone with our neighbor, Dharmender Lodhi, but after five days a few villagers brought us back to village on 10 March. From 7 am till 2 pm, my hands were tied to a tree and in full public view, thrashed by my husband with belt and sticks. A few did protest but no one came forward to rescue me. Later, a few village men took me inside our house and molested me, labeling me a prostitute. I was then asked to remain quiet, or I would be killed, they said,” the woman said in her police complaint.

The police launched an investigation into the brutal attack.

“We have registered a case against her husband Saudan, former village head Sher Singh and his son Shravans and arrested them. We have started a hunt for other accused. The woman has been sent to the hospital for medical examination,” said Police Inspector Altaf Ansari.

