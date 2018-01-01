Indian Man Sets Woman On Fire For Resisting His Sexual Advances

A dying Indian woman was able to identify the suspect who tried to rape her and then set her on fire when she tried to resist.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his married neighbor by setting her on fire after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

The suspect was arrested from Kawai railway station in Rajasthan, according to the local police.

The man in question, who was identified as Rambharan Yadav, lived in the same building as the victim in the religious town of Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday morning, the suspect called the victim, identified as Reena Koli, to his room where he tried to force himself on her.

Officials reported the 35-year-old victim resisted his unwanted sexual advances.

Furious at being denied, the predator reportedly poured kerosene on the poor woman and set her on fire before fleeing the building.

Koli was taken to a local community health centre but was asked to be taken to the Maharao Bhim Singh hospital in Kota, where she died during the treatment.

Relatives took her body away for funeral after a post-mortem was performed.

However, before she died, the woman managed to identify her killer to the police and told Ratan Singh Bhati, detective of Chepabarod police station, the gory details of Yadav’s crimes against her.

It was only after her statements that Yadav was arrested, two days later, at the railway station.

The accused was charged with murder. However, nothing was mentioned about sexual assault.

Yadav was later called to a local court that sentenced him to a five-day police custody.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Reuters