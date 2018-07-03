© Reuters, Lucy Nicholson

Indiana AG Curtis Hill Accused Of Groping Four Women At A Bar

by
Shafaq Naveed
One of the alleged victims, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was “disappointed that nothing can be done to censure him formally.”

 

 

Indiana attorney general, Curtis Hill, was accused of sexual harassment by four women.

According to a confidential memo obtained by the Indianapolis Star, the unnamed women accused the Republican of inappropriately touching them against their will at a bar. 

The eight-page memo, prepared by the law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, came at the request of legislative leaders who were investigating the accusations against Hill.

As per the memo, a lawmaker and three legislative staffers accused the attorney general of inappropriately touching them at a bar in a party on March 15 celebrating the end of his session. Hill was accused of putting his hands under one female lawmaker's clothes before grabbing her buttocks. She said she told Hill to back off and walked away but he approached her for the second time and once again groped her buttocks under her clothes.

It also alleged that the attorney general also grabbed a legislative employee's buttocks and inappropriately hugged and touched two other employees. 

Hill was "very intoxicated" and reportedly told the woman at one point to "show a little skin" if they wanted to get served faster at the gathering.

The women were not named in the memo to protect their identities.

 The Republican has denied these allegations, calling them “deeply troubling.”

"The atmosphere was light and jovial, as would be expected in a bar," Hill said, according to the Star. "I interacted with several people — talking, laughing, and telling stories."

“At no time was my behavior inappropriate nor did I touch anyone in an inappropriate manner,” Hill said in a statement, adding that he was never contacted by an investigator and that he hasn’t “been informed of who made these allegations.”

One of the alleged victims, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was positive about the investigation’s conduction, mentioning all the women involved were treated fairly. But she was “disappointed that nothing can be done to censure him formally.”

Despite his disapproval, lawmakers have called for Hill’s resignation.

Three prominent Indiana Democrats, including Senate minority leader Tim Lanane and party Chairman John Zody said the claims were convincing and called on the AG to resign.

“The office and duties of the attorney general call for the highest levels of ethics and unquestionable character and I believe Curtis Hill falls completely short of that standard,” said Lanane.

Several other people shared similar sentiments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
GOP State Senator Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Uber Driver

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Lucy Nicholson

Tags:
accusation attorney general charges groping indianapolis indianapolis news lawmaker me too republican sexual assault sexual harassment sexual misconduct times up united states us news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.