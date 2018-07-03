Indiana AG Curtis Hill Accused Of Groping Four Women At A Bar

One of the alleged victims, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was “disappointed that nothing can be done to censure him formally.”

Indiana AG Curtis Hill faced calls to resign Tuesday after a leaked internal legislative memo detailed allegations that the Republican inappropriately touched four women at an Indianapolis bar, including a lawmaker who said he groped her even after she told him to "back off." pic.twitter.com/2D67PCODTw — ArmyVet (@nineapart) July 5, 2018

Indiana attorney general, Curtis Hill, was accused of sexual harassment by four women.

According to a confidential memo obtained by the Indianapolis Star, the unnamed women accused the Republican of inappropriately touching them against their will at a bar.

The eight-page memo, prepared by the law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, came at the request of legislative leaders who were investigating the accusations against Hill.

As per the memo, a lawmaker and three legislative staffers accused the attorney general of inappropriately touching them at a bar in a party on March 15 celebrating the end of his session. Hill was accused of putting his hands under one female lawmaker's clothes before grabbing her buttocks. She said she told Hill to back off and walked away but he approached her for the second time and once again groped her buttocks under her clothes.

It also alleged that the attorney general also grabbed a legislative employee's buttocks and inappropriately hugged and touched two other employees.

Hill was "very intoxicated" and reportedly told the woman at one point to "show a little skin" if they wanted to get served faster at the gathering.

The women were not named in the memo to protect their identities.

The Republican has denied these allegations, calling them “deeply troubling.”

"The atmosphere was light and jovial, as would be expected in a bar," Hill said, according to the Star. "I interacted with several people — talking, laughing, and telling stories."

“At no time was my behavior inappropriate nor did I touch anyone in an inappropriate manner,” Hill said in a statement, adding that he was never contacted by an investigator and that he hasn’t “been informed of who made these allegations.”

One of the alleged victims, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was positive about the investigation’s conduction, mentioning all the women involved were treated fairly. But she was “disappointed that nothing can be done to censure him formally.”

Despite his disapproval, lawmakers have called for Hill’s resignation.

Three prominent Indiana Democrats, including Senate minority leader Tim Lanane and party Chairman John Zody said the claims were convincing and called on the AG to resign.

“The office and duties of the attorney general call for the highest levels of ethics and unquestionable character and I believe Curtis Hill falls completely short of that standard,” said Lanane.

Several other people shared similar sentiments.

1/2 The seriousness, depth, and number of sexual assault allegations calls into question the ethical standards of Curtis Hill. Our AG is the top elected official in our state entrusted with protecting the rights of Hoosiers, and these accusations claim that he has violated those — Derek Camp (@CampforSenate) July 3, 2018

I don’t see how Indiana AG Curtis Hill can credibly do the job he was elected to do after 4 women, including state legislator, have accused him of groping them against their will. These allegations are serious and Hill’s behavior, as described by the 4 victims, is reprehensible. — Tim Swarens (@tswarens) July 3, 2018

Curtis Hill is a bad Attorney General for many legitimate policy reasons. However his drunken groping of a legislator and staffers is not only disgusting, but potentially criminal. He needs to resign. https://t.co/MvWfDCUfrv — Ryan Dvorak (@ryandvorak) July 3, 2018

Curtis Hill was considered by Trump to run the VA. https://t.co/KScYglxiHn — Smith (@WriteSmitty) July 3, 2018

THIS??????is exactly why newspapers are so important to our society: the citizens of IN would never have known about the “allegations” against Atty Gen #CurtisHill if this had not been leaked to @indystar The #INGOP would have buried it. Now we know and they have to address it https://t.co/jBA8fQ2Qry — Lola Girl (@LolaGirlinIndy) July 4, 2018

This is the same Curtis Hill that let an innocent man languish behind bars before a governor pardoned him because Hill wouldn't admit he was wrong. #KeithCooper https://t.co/PZrdOfgKmN — Jama Owens Brown ???????? ??? (@JamaKBrown) July 3, 2018

Read More GOP State Senator Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Uber Driver

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Lucy Nicholson