Teacher Who Tackled Indiana School Shooter: I Did What I Had To Do

"My actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances. I deeply care for my students and their well-being." Jason Seaman, wounded teacher hailed a hero after Indiana school shooting, says Monday.

This year has been the deadliest for school-going children as the United Sates has seen over 20 school shootings and it is not even June. However, the recent school shooting in Indiana could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for the heroics of one science teacher, Jason Seaman.

But, in his first press conference since the incident, adorning a T-shirt that read, “You are the reason I teach,” Seaman rejected the title of a hero, claiming what he did was his only choice.

“I deeply care for my students and their wellbeing,” the 7th-grade teacher said. “So that is why I did what I did.”

“My actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” he added.

Seaman saved numerous lives when he tackled down an armed teenager who opened fire in his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

A student, Ella Whistler, was critically injured while Seaman was shot three times, wrestling with the armed teenager.

Although he refused to term his act heroic, he praised Ella for her bravery and strength.

“I can’t say enough how proud of Ella I am and how we all should be,” Seaman said. “Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable, and we should all continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover.”

Ella’s family informed she was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Even though authorities have said Seaman’s quick thinking contained the situation, he said he is not someone “who is looking for attention.”

He also applauded the “unbelievable bravery” of the school resource officer who reached the scene and took care of Ella while help arrived.

Seaman also thanked a Noblesville High School student the overwhelming support for creating a Go Fund Me account to help pay his medical bills.

“I can’t really fathom how someone I have not personally met would do such an act of kindness,” he said, “and how the Noblesville community has been so generous in its response to it.”

