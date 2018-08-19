Canadian Racer’s Car Went Flying In Air In Pieces After IndyCar Crash

"That's the worst thing you can see. He's hurt. He's awake and alert, and at least he's alive," said another driver.

Canadian racer Robert Wickens’ vehicle got in a brutal crash on the seventh lap in the ABC Supply 500 Series when he attempted to overtake another racer.

Horrifying footage showed the moment the rookie tried to overtake Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car when the two vehicles touched slightly. But because of the speed of the vehicles, Wickens’ car soared into the fence at Pocono Raceway and started spinning in the air repeatedly.

The impact of the hit was so strong that Wickens’ car broke into several pieces. Thankfully, the tub in which the racer was seated was in one piece.

HUGE CRASH in Pocono. Ryan Hunter-Reay & Robert Wickens collide, and Wickens gets into the fence. Shades of Scheckter and Brack in Texas 03. Red flag, long delay coming. #IndyCar #ABCSupply500 pic.twitter.com/6JxX0IncHB — Blaynos (@Blaynos14) August 19, 2018

The 29-year-old was alert when medical workers attended to him before transporting him to the hospital in a helicopter. "That's the worst thing you can see. He's hurt. He's awake and alert, and at least he's alive," said driver Sebastien Bourdais.

A Schmidt Peterson Motorsports statement told media the Canadian racer suffered "orthopedic injuries and is still being evaluated."

"Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens, involved in a crash on Lap 7 of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway today, has been admitted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with orthopedic injuries," read the press release.

The race was delayed for a while after the vicious accident. It was red flagged and the drivers were permitted to step out of their cars till the fencing was being repaired.

Alexander Rossi, who won the race, said, "It's tough to really celebrate after what happened."

Other drivers, James Hinchcliffe, Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi, who were also affected by the crash, were all cleared of medical examinations.

People extended good wishes for the rookie on social media.

It’s been a long day here at @poconoraceway. We’re keeping @robertwickens in our thoughts after that scary incident. We’ll update you on his status as soon as we can.



Thanks for sticking with us ??#INDYCAR // #ABCSupply500 // @SPMIndyCar pic.twitter.com/p7Oillz2hT — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) August 19, 2018

Really need to get away from catch fences. They are so dangerous there must be an alternative. Praying my buddy @robertwickens is ok and will recover fast — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) August 19, 2018

pic.twitter.com/iyiSpGXbT6 @RyanHunterReay is a very lucky man. Watch the FLYING RACE CAR of @robertwickens take the camera pod off the top of his roll bar. #scary ???? — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) August 19, 2018

Cost myself 6th trying to pass for 5th. Bummer. Thoughts are with @robertwickens and family right now. ???? Congrats @AlexanderRossi — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) August 19, 2018

Big congrats to my brother @AlexanderRossi ! In the end all we should care about is @robertwickens his family and friends as they have had a brutal day. Thoughts and prayers with them. #EhTeam — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) August 20, 2018

Thoughts are with @robertwickens and everyone else involved in today’s incident. So thankful for how incredibly safe @IndyCar has made our cars. ???? — Zach Veach (@ZachVeach) August 20, 2018

