Canadian Racer’s Car Went Flying In Air In Pieces After IndyCar Crash

Shafaq Naveed
"That's the worst thing you can see. He's hurt. He's awake and alert, and at least he's alive," said another driver.

 

Canadian racer Robert Wickens’ vehicle got in a brutal crash on the seventh lap in the ABC Supply 500 Series when he attempted to overtake another racer.

Horrifying footage showed the moment the rookie tried to overtake Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car when the two vehicles touched slightly. But because of the speed of the vehicles, Wickens’ car soared into the fence at Pocono Raceway and started spinning in the air repeatedly.

The impact of the hit was so strong that Wickens’ car broke into several pieces. Thankfully, the tub in which the racer was seated was in one piece.

 

The 29-year-old was alert when medical workers attended to him before transporting him to the hospital in a helicopter. "That's the worst thing you can see. He's hurt. He's awake and alert, and at least he's alive," said driver Sebastien Bourdais.

A Schmidt Peterson Motorsports statement told media the Canadian racer suffered "orthopedic injuries and is still being evaluated."

"Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens, involved in a crash on Lap 7 of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway today, has been admitted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with orthopedic injuries," read the press release.

The race was delayed for a while after the vicious accident. It was red flagged and the drivers were permitted to step out of their cars till the fencing was being repaired.

Alexander Rossi, who won the race, said, "It's tough to really celebrate after what happened."

Other drivers, James Hinchcliffe, Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi, who were also affected by the crash, were all cleared of medical examinations.

People extended good wishes for the rookie on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

