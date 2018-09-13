The Infamous ‘The Apprentice’ Tapes Are Now With Ronan Farrow: Report

Actor Tom Arnold and reality television producer Mark Burnett reportedly got into a physical fight at a pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles over the alleged tapes.

Before the presidential election, there were rumors of a recording of President Donald Trump saying racist and offensive things while taping "The Apprentice." Then, comedian Tom Arnold claimed he has had that recording for a while.

Now, as his new show “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” is set to premiere, it is being reported that the infamous tapes have now been handed over to investigative journalist Ronan Farrow.

The incident took place when Arnold reportedly confronted “The Apprentice” producer Burnett, saying Farrow “had possession” of the tapes.

Page Six reported, “Discussing last night’s incident with a group of party attendees, we hear an excited Arnold was asked if he actually had any Apprentice tapes of Trump and answered in the affirmative. He said they had been “handed over” to New Yorker journalist Farrow on Sunday.”

That is when the reported fight took place.

Arnold has been on a quest for years to unearth the tapes and he is also a vocal critic of the president.

According to a producer for the show, the price for sharing the footage was a steep $5 million penalty fee for violating a confidentiality agreement — but it does exist.

In a 2016 KIRO radio show with Dori Monson, Arnold cited the fee as the reason nobody has given up the tape. He explained that the tape was a holiday compilation video, a joke making fun of Trump, which took a serious turn as the election approached.

He also said, “Every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever.”

"I’ll tell you why. Because when the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn’t going to be President of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r****d, just being so mean to his own children,” he said.

Arnold further said, “’Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy.’ The Sunday before the election, I get a call from Arnold’s [Schwarzenegger] CAA agent, sitting next to Hillary Clinton. They said, ‘I need you to release him saying the N-word.’ I said, ‘Well, now these people – two editors and an associate producer — are scared to death. They’re scared of his people, they’re scared of (sic) they’ll never work again, there’s a $5 million confidentiality agreement.’”

Trump was a celebrity businessman long before he became president, and hosted "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity Apprentice" for 14 seasons, overseeing contestants competing in business challenges before deciding which ones to fire.

