Tammy Duckworth Makes History By Bringing Newborn To The Senate

Alice Salles
Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth went to work in the Senate with her newborn in arms, being the first lawmaker to do so in Washington.

On Thursday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) once again proved to be the resilient woman we all know she is by making history alongside her 1-week-old daughter, Maile.

Just before the Senate voted unanimously to allow children under 1 year old on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Duckworth’s colleague, shared some kind words about the fellow lawmaker. Then, on Thursday, Duckworth brought her newborn to work to cast a vote to confirm Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Oklahoma) as the head of NASA.

While the Democrat voted “no,” Bridenstine was confirmed with the final tally being 50-49.

Early in the day, Duckworth shared an image of her daughter’s outfit with Twitter, pondering whether she would meet the dress code.

Throughout the day, the senator and her bundle of joy received a great deal of love from her fellow senators, as well as others who just had to stop and say hello.

The new mom and legislator is not just an example for showing up to work just 10 days after giving birth to her adorable little girl. She is also a veteran. And while serving in Iraq, the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by insurgent fire. She suffered major injuries to her arm and legs and eventually had both legs amputated.

She’s a Purple Heart recipient.

As the first woman with a disability and the first Thailand-born person to be elected to Congress, Duckworth continues to make history as now the first mom to bring her child to the Senate floor.

As such, she remains an inspiration to all immigrants and all women out there who face major obstacles to achieve their dreams.

Let’s hope she continues to inspire in Washington, D.C., for many more years to come.

