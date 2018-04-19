Tammy Duckworth Makes History By Bringing Newborn To The Senate

Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth went to work in the Senate with her newborn in arms, being the first lawmaker to do so in Washington.

Happy & honored to introduce Maile Pearl to my colleagues on the Senate floor while doing my job & serving the people of Illinois pic.twitter.com/clj9lrPouy — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 19, 2018

On Thursday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) once again proved to be the resilient woman we all know she is by making history alongside her 1-week-old daughter, Maile.

Just before the Senate voted unanimously to allow children under 1 year old on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Duckworth’s colleague, shared some kind words about the fellow lawmaker. Then, on Thursday, Duckworth brought her newborn to work to cast a vote to confirm Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Oklahoma) as the head of NASA.

.@SenatorDurbin on resolution allowing @SenDuckworth's baby on the floor: "I think it will do us good in the United States Senate every once in a while, to see a pacifier next to the antique ink wells on our desk, or a diaper bag next to one of these brass spittoons." pic.twitter.com/h8B4OxdYcQ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 19, 2018

While the Democrat voted “no,” Bridenstine was confirmed with the final tally being 50-49.

Early in the day, Duckworth shared an image of her daughter’s outfit with Twitter, pondering whether she would meet the dress code.

I may have to vote today, so Maile’s outfit is prepped. I made sure she has a jacket so she doesn’t violate the Senate floor dress code (which requires blazers). I’m not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we’re ready pic.twitter.com/SsNHEuSVnY — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 19, 2018

Throughout the day, the senator and her bundle of joy received a great deal of love from her fellow senators, as well as others who just had to stop and say hello.

With newborn daughter Maile Pearl in tow, @SenDuckworth arrives at the US Capitol for her first vote since giving birth (and her first vote since the Senate rules were changed to allow her to bring her baby on to the floor during votes): pic.twitter.com/0iWnHZAXy3 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) April 19, 2018

Sen. Duckworth and the first baby to go on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/aUusoBJA6z — Caitlin Owens (@caitlinnowens) April 19, 2018

Here’s Sen. Duckworth with the Senate’s newest baby! pic.twitter.com/AyyIvpvxQM — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) April 19, 2018

The new mom and legislator is not just an example for showing up to work just 10 days after giving birth to her adorable little girl. She is also a veteran. And while serving in Iraq, the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by insurgent fire. She suffered major injuries to her arm and legs and eventually had both legs amputated.

She’s a Purple Heart recipient.

As the first woman with a disability and the first Thailand-born person to be elected to Congress, Duckworth continues to make history as now the first mom to bring her child to the Senate floor.

As such, she remains an inspiration to all immigrants and all women out there who face major obstacles to achieve their dreams.

Let’s hope she continues to inspire in Washington, D.C., for many more years to come.