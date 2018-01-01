Instant Karma: Man Injured When 'Upskirting' Shoe Camera Blows Up

A man who attached a camera to his shoe to take photos of women from under their skirts turned himself in after his camera’s battery exploded.

A Wisconsin man got a sweet taste of karma when the camera he installed in his shoe to look up under women’s skirts exploded.

Read More The Cost Of Rape: Survivors Of Sexual Assault Are Paying Billions

Eventually, the man trying to take on what is known as “upskirting” turned himself in.

The practice of filming or photographing women without their permission by using cameras to target them when wearing skirts is outlawed in Wisconsin.

In a blog post, Police Chief Mike Koval from Madison, Wisconsin, said the 32-year-old man had installed the camera in his shoe to take photos from under women’s skirts. But when the explosion happened, he sought treatment for minor burns before disclosing what had happened to a clergyman.

According to Koval, “the camera battery had exploded prior to obtaining any video,” so the man was not charged. Still, he voluntarily went to the West Police District station to report himself for a “sex offense.”

After the man was “counseled on his actions,” Koval wrote, he was allowed to leave.

Still, the blog post said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

If the man is found guilty of upskirting, he could spend three and a half years in jail and may have be fined up to $10,000.

While it’s a positive development that, at first, authorities were not able to find any footage made secretly, it’s scary to think that someone would go this far to look at women against their will.

More must be done in educating American men so this sordid act is a thing of the past.

Read More 10 Sexist Laws That Harm Women At Home And Around The World

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Pixabay user PublicDomainPictures