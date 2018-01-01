Insurance Company Doesn’t Want To Pay For Weinstein’s Legal Defense

Insurer Chubb Ltd is refusing to pay for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense against 11 lawsuits that accuse the movie producer of sexually harassing or assaulting women over the past three decades, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.

Units of the insurer have together issued 80 policies to Weinstein and his family between 1994 and 2018, including coverage for personal liability, according to Chubb. That would normally cover legal costs to defend against claims of damage or injury caused accidentally, but the insurer said Weinstein’s conduct was intentional.

The co-founder of the Miramax studio and The Weinstein Company was one of Hollywood’s most influential men before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including assault. He denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

He faces many legal cases, including one brought by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accusing him of civil and human rights violations.

Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co and several other Chubb units asked New York State Supreme Court to issue a judgment declaring that the policies’ terms exclude defending charges in the lawsuits, specifically sexual assault, discrimination and intentional acts.

A representative and lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

