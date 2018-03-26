Ryan Zinke Unabashedly Says He ‘Doesn’t Care About Diversity’

Employees at Interior Department have heard Zinke saying boldly “I don’t care about diversity” and “I don’t really think that’s important anymore.”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke apparently thinks diversity doesn’t matter.

Three Interior officials told CNN Zinke has made several comments to his employees about how he doesn’t believe diversity matters, much to the chagrin of many people in his department.

His employees have heard Zinke saying boldly “I don’t care about diversity” and “I don’t really think that’s important anymore.” He would then elaborate his answer with a long argument about how he cares “about excellence, and I’m going to get the best people, and you’ll find we have the most diverse group anyone’s ever had.”

He does not.

According to CNN, the Interior Department has 68,000 employees and 70 percent of them are white.

In June, Zinke suddenly reassigned 33 senior executive staff members, out of which 15 were minorities. Some of the reassigned employees have filed a complaint against the department with the U.S. Merit Systems Board.

Diversity has been a long-standing issue at the department. Only 28 percent of the 235 senior officials at the Interior self-identify as minorities. In fact, seven of the 12 divisions in the agency have no minority leaders at the senior executive staff level, according to data sources.

Spokeswoman Heather Swift has denied Zinke ever said such statements claiming, “the anonymous claims made against the secretary are untrue.”

Swift added, "As a woman who has worked for him for a number of years in senior positions, I say without a doubt this claim is untrue, and I am hopeful that they are a result of a misunderstanding and not a deliberate mistruth."

Read More Ryan Zinke Says ‘Konnichiwa’ While Discussing Japanese Internment Camp

She also took the examples of two African-American in senior leadership position, saying, “Zinke has filled several other senior positions at the career and appointed level with individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

However, these claims are not hard to believe since Zinke has proved he has no qualm in making racist comments,

Early May, during a hearing with Hawaii Representative Colleen Hanabusa, Zinke exercised his white privilege and, in response to her question about how her grandparents were incarcerated at Honouliuli Internment Camp during World War II, gave the completely unnecessary answer of “Oh, konnichiwa.” The Japanese word means “good day” or “good afternoon” but in this context, came out as completely racist as Hanabusa is an American and therefore, speaks perfect English. Alluding to her Japanese ancestry during a talk about funds for internment camps sites is definitely racist.

Zinke later asked reporters how “saying ‘good morning’ be bad.

“How could ever saying ‘Good morning’ be bad?” Zinke told reporters following a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/qFT5fHmkG7 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 18, 2018

Perhaps if he had more diversity in his department, he would know.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Eric Thayer