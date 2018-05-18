Intolerant White Americans Support For Tyranny Study

The study digs deeper into the rise of white nationalism and its correlation with the downfall of democracy — all of which is quite relevant in Trump's America.

New manuscript (w/ @ntdPhD): we argue that the age of Trump is the latest manifestation of trends we've been observing in @ValuesStudies since the 1990s. White Americans intolerant of ethnic/racial others are not that committed to democracy in the U.S. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/VEjs0339zR — Steven V. Miller (@stevenvmiller) May 18, 2018

A new study confirms what you might have suspected for quite some time: bigoted white Americans are not committed to democracy.

Instead, the authors argue, they are more inclined towards endorsing authoritarianism.

In a working paper, entitled "White Outgroup Intolerance and Declining Support for American Democracy," Steven V. Miller of Clemson and Nicholas T. Davis of Texas A&M have established a link between intolerance among white Americans and their support for tyrannical rule.

The study explains when white Americans become wary of democracy benefitting minority groups, they tend to abandon their support for the system of government - all of which is quite noticeable in Trump's America.

The authors used data for the United States from the World Values Survey, a global project that explores socio-cultural and political change across the world.

As per the collected information, white people who were less tolerant toward having an immigrant or a person of color as their next-door-neighbor, were more open to the idea of military-style rule.

The authors observed data dating from 1995 to 2011, suggesting the trend had existed long before Trump ran for president, which, in turn, suggests Trump's constant trumpeting of racism and xenophobia and admiration for dictators, is not unfounded. It is, in fact, correlated.

Therefore, when, President Donald Trump referred to Mexicans as rapists for the first time in early July 2015 and days later heaped praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying "they'd get along" really well, it was a very calculated pitch to the same voter base.

And, as it later turned out, it worked out quite well.

As per a December 2017 survey, a majority of Trump's white millennial voters were driven more by "white vulnerability" and racial resentment than by economic status.

It all fits.

Here's another example: A recent Pew survey found over two-thirds of white evangelical Protestants believe the U.S. does not have a responsibility to accept refugees. Meanwhile, around 51 percent of Americans say the U.S. should accept refugees.

Now, it would come as no surprise that white evangelical Protestants is a group that continues to approve of Trump "at about twice the rate of the general public," according to an April survey.

Bigotry is inseparable from Trump. Research concurs.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Photo by Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images