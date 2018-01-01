Beginner’s Guide To Saudi Arabia’s Bitter Rivalry With Iran

It’s not just a religious ideology that divides Saudi Arabia and Iran. Escalating tensions between the two countries also have deep political roots.

Following the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, Iranians ransacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran in protest.

Consequently, Saudi Arabia cut off all diplomatic ties with Iran and now escalating tensions between the two countries may further intensify sectarian conflict in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East — especially in Yemen where Riyadh is already conducting a military operation against Houthi rebels allegedly supported by Iran.

Many believe theological differences are the main cause of the bitter rivalry, but it’s more than that.

The development is, of course, huge and important, but it can become a little confusing with the news being updated nearly every hour of the day.

Therefore, here are some answers to some of the most basic questions you might have on the issue.

