Iranian Man Publicly Lashed 80 Times For Drinking Alcohol As A Minor

Warning: Graphic content

The public flogging of a young man for consuming alcohol 10 years ago, when he was just 14 or 15 years-old, highlights the inhumanity of #Iran’s justice system, one that legalizes brutality through cruel and inhuman punishments. https://t.co/8L5hvGVhGI — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) July 11, 2018

An Iranian man was publicly flogged recently for consuming alcohol as a minor during a wedding that took place nearly a decade ago.

The man, identified only as “M. R.” was tied to a tree in Niazmand Square in the city of Kashmar which is located in the country’s Razavi Khorasan province. He was then lashed 80 times on his back by a masked man while a crowd watched.

M. R. was reportedly arrested in 2006, when he was 14 or 15-years-old, after he was accused of drinking alcohol. A year later, he was sentenced to the punishment but it was not carried out at that time. The reason for it remains unknown.

At the same wedding, a fight broke out which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy. However, it was later concluded M. R. was not involved in the incident.

London-based non-governmental organization, Amnesty International, condemned the incident and termed the punishment “shocking.”

“The circumstances of this case are absolutely shocking, representing another horrific example of the Iranian authorities’ warped priorities. No one, regardless of age, should be subjected to flogging; that a child was prosecuted for consuming alcohol and sentenced to 80 lashes beggars belief,” said Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Luther added that the use of such brutal punishments on children shows Iran’s disregard for human rights.

Under Iranian law, consuming alcohol is punishable by flogging but it isn’t the only offence. More than a 100 other offences also fall under the same category. These include, theft, assault, vandalism, defamation and fraud, adultery, intimate relationships between unmarried men and women, “breach of public morals” and consensual same-sex sexual relations.

