Man Threatens To Shove Gas Can Down A Woman’s Throat Over Hijab

Iranian women have long fought for their basic rights. Women have taken to street in protests of the compulsory hijab law. Some have been assaulted, even jailed for daring to leave their heads uncovered.

In a particular damning incident, an Iranian man threatened to shove a tear gas canister down the throat of a woman for not wearing a headscarf.

The incident was filmed and fortunately the man drove away without doing any damage to the woman in question.

In the video, the man can be seen confronting a woman, who presumably has not covered her head. A gas canister can be seen in his hand, while people try to stop him from attacking the woman.

The woman asked him what he is doing with the canister, to which he replied, “Yes, I'm going to shove tear gas down your throat. Then you won't be able to speak for two days.”

However, then the man, against his threats, sat in his car and drove away, most likely because the woman had started filming him.

The woman can be heard warning the man, the she had captured his face and license plate number on the video.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Masih Alinejad, a U.S.-Iranian activist, who has launched multiple campaigns to fight the law that requires women to cover their heads in public. The activist also fights for general women rights in Iran, besides the law.

One of the campaigns launched by Alinejad, My Stealthy Freedom, also posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

The caption on the post read: “Look at this man. He was driving a car without a license plate. He was even carrying tear gas with him. His mission is to impose hijab on women. The only thing that occurred to me at that moment was to take a picture of this ruthless person. These people are the Iranian version of ISIS.”

Iranian women have long protested the compulsory headscarf law, but the nation’s crackdown on women expressing free speech and demanding rights, has in no way slowed down.

Just recently an Iranian woman, in her late teens was arrested for posting dancing videos onto her Instagram account. She was then made to give a statement on national television, which many branded coerced.

Iran, in fact, has a special “moral police,” just to check if women are wearing modest clothing and if their head is covered properly. The month of February was particularly troublesome for women fighting for their rights, as 29 of them were arrested for defying the law that has been in place since 1979.

It also important to note many women in Iran cover their heads willingly, so to say they are protesting the headscarf, would be misleading. What they are protesting for is freedom of choice and in the 21st century that should be a given.

