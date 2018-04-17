IRS Website Fails On Tax Day

"Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties," IRS spokesperson Sarah Allen told NPR. "Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would."

On the very day that Americans' taxes are due, the IRS' website is experiencing problems.

Key pages on the IRS.gov website, such as the tools that allow you to make a direct payment, view an outstanding balance, or set up a payment plan, were down for much of the day.

"This service is currently unavailable," the site read on those pages.

The IRS has not determined the source of the problem, but the problem was resolved by early evening.

Meanwhile, the tax filing deadline was midnight, but taxpayers were given an extra day to file them due to the technical difficulties

The IRS emphasizes that failing to file taxes on time can result in fines and penalties.

Thankfully, taxpayers can use other methods of payment, such as paying by credit card, by mail, by bank withdrawal, or through a third party, like tax filing software.

This episode comes after the IRS touted the new functionality of its website in a statement last week. Ironically, the technical issues prove the site is not living up to the hype.

Banner image credit: Pixabay, Slon