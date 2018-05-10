Is Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Standing Against Trump?

Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, seems to be tweeting a great deal lately. And the posts don't seem flattering to his wife's boss.

One of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisors, Kellyanne Conway, may have a lot of explaining to do now that her husband is tweeting negative polls about her boss.

A poll published recently by The Weekly Standard shows that 82 percent of GOP voters between the ages of 18 and 24 said that President Donald Trump should be challenged in 2020. Meanwhile, 74 percent of voters ages 65 and older disagreed. George Conway, the White House adviser’s husband, quote-tweeted a post by reporter Haley Byrd who tweeted the poll and added, "The Trump divide here tells you everything you need to know about the current age dynamics of the Republican Party.”

The Trump divide here tells you everything you need to know about the current age dynamics of the Republican Party.



Q: Should Trump be challenged in 2020?

—Among GOP voters aged 18-24, 82% say yes

—Among GOP voters aged 65 and older, 74% say no https://t.co/D0f2pXA7AP pic.twitter.com/QNmy6zJDYz — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) May 10, 2018

In his post, Conway added more results from the poll, saying, “ages 25-34: 57% yes ages 35-44: 58% yes."

ages 25-34: 57% yes

ages 35-44: 58% yes https://t.co/sR7cOPNis4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 10, 2018

According to Newsweek, this particular post stands out because it seems to head a series of other tweets that sounded critical of the president.

Later the same day, Conway tweeted stories criticizing Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, and even retweeted a post by The New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt claiming that payments such as the one made by Michael Cohen, the now disgraced attorney who gave “hush” money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, did not happen at Giuliani’s former law firm without the client knowing about it first.

This implies that, perhaps, Conway thinks that Giuliani’s claims aren’t to be trusted, as he had previously said hush payments were a common procedure at his firm, and that they were not always disclosed to clients.

UPDATE: Rudy's firm undercuts his claim it was routine for hush $ payments to be made without Trump knowing. “Speaking for ourselves, we would not condone payments of the nature alleged to have been made or otherwise without the knowledge and direction of a client,”the firm said. https://t.co/YSGWsGFoMm — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 10, 2018

While this series of tweets may indicate that the conservative lawyer Conway has a problem with the president, this isn’t the first time he seemed critical of Trump on Twitter.

In April, he also tweeted the Federal Election Commission guidelines after the president admitted to paying back Cohen for giving Daniels money to stay quiet about their alleged affair. Effectively rebuking Giuliani's defense of the president.

Conway, who has been pressed in the past about her husband's anti-Trump tweets, might be getting tired of her significant other's antics as his comments keep making the news.

We wonder if Conway’s wife will be questioning his Twitter etiquette at home tonight, or if these tweets actually signal something else completely. After all, maybe Trump’s trusted adviser is starting to side with her man.