Is Michael Cohen Helping Tom Arnold Expose Infamous Trump Tapes?

Thank you Tom for correcting the record. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 22, 2018

Actor and comedian Tom Arnold has announced a new project to expose President Donald Trump, and he has, apparently, solicited the help of his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

According to Newsweek, Arnold has been working on a show for Vice called “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” in which he will “dig for evidence on Trump’s most incriminating moments.”

“The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” coming to @Viceland this fall pic.twitter.com/T6UR0GFRJb — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 2, 2018

On Thursday, things took an interesting turn when Arnold tweeted a photo of him standing side-by-side with Cohen and a caption that read, “I love New York.”

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

Cohen seemed to confirm their new partnership by retweeting the photo.

“We’ve been on the other side of the table, and now we’re on the same side," Arnold told NBC News Friday. "It’s on! I hope [Trump] sees the picture of me and Michael Cohen and it haunts his dreams.”

It’s been rumored that Cohen is ready to flip on Trump after being raided by the FBI following the explosive Stormy Daniels scandal and amid the ongoing collusion investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. Throughout all of this chaos, Trump has essentially left his personal “fixer,” Cohen, out to dry.

“Michael Cohen showed up and worked diligently above and beyond and sacrificed, and Donald Trump is like, 'I don’t even know who he is.' You think Michael doesn’t notice that?" Arnold said.

It appears that the speculation may have some merit, and Cohen could be gearing up to spill what he knows about the president to Arnold.

”This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” Arnold said.

He added: “I say to Michael, 'Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together, and he’s so tired he’s like, 'OK,' and his wife is like, 'OK, f*** Trump.'"

Arnold, who was once a contestant on Trump’s show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” claimed that aside from whatever dirt Cohen has, he has access to other recordings in which Trump allegedly uses the N-Word and other foul language toward his children.

“I have the outtakes to 'The Apprentice' where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever,” Arnold said in a 2016 radio interview.

“It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children,” he added during the interview.

Ironically, Arnold is the ex-husband of fellow comedian and fervid Trump supporter Roseanne Barr, who was just at the center of her own controversy after making disparaging and racially-charged remarks about a former President Barack Obama adviser. The ABC network canceled the re-boot of her sitcom "Roseanne," which had just finished airing its premier season, and denounced her behavior along with some of her cast-mates.

Who knows? This may all just be a ploy to drive up publicity for his show. But if Arnold's effort to flip Trump's closest comrades is successful at exposing more of the president's abhorrent behavior, then maybe, just maybe, our wishes will come true to see Trump out of the White House sooner than later.

