Trump Invited His Property's Club Members To Tour Air Force One

A recent report details how President Donald Trump set up tours for Air Force One directly to members of his Florida clubs, one month after he was inaugurated.

BuzzFeed News obtained copies of invitations to the president’s personal aircraft, which were given out to members of his Florida private clubs. In the past, tours to view the plane have been given out to friends, family members, and even campaign donors.

But this situation is starkly different, in that people making payments directly to a Trump property (and thus, to Trump himself) received special access to the president and his mode of transportation.

Former spokeswoman for the White House Stephanie Grisham, who spoke to BuzzFeed last year about the invites, tried to play it off at the time as no big deal.

“It is common for friends/family of the President to receive tours of Air Force One,” she wrote in an email to the news agency.

She added that club members who received the invites “are also most likely longtime friends of the President.”

That may be true, but there are also implications that Trump is rewarding friends, who are also customers of his, with access to the famed airplane due more to their financial ties than their friendship.

This is ethically unheard of. The president should not be rewarding patrons of his businesses with access to him and government amenities — and doing so should make people question whether he’s willing to bend policy in favor of those who pay to be resort members at his properties.

Of course, Trump won’t care about this breach of ethics — he’s already indicated many times that he believes the rules of past administrations don’t apply to him. It’s up to the American people, then, through vociferous opposition to unethical actions, as well as their voices of disapproval in ballot boxes across the country, to put a stop to Trump’s depraved standards.