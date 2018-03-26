Man Found With Loaded Gun, SWAT Equipment Arrested In Chicago

The suspect was arrested from Chicago after a bomb-sniffing dog alerted the authorities to the contents in the duffel bag carried by him.

A man with a loaded gun, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a duffel bag with SWAT equipment, was arrested from Chicago union station.

Isaiah Malailua was arrested from one of the busiest stations in Chicago after a bomb-sniffing dog alerted the authorities to the contents in the duffel bag carried by him.

The duffel bag that contained the SWAT equipment was allegedly stolen from New York after some New York Police Department officers left a load of tactical equipment unattended in Hell’s Kitchen. The bag was taken all the way to Chicago. It was left unattended at the train station containing NYPD SWAT patches and a bus ticket for Malailua. The bag also contained helmets, vest panels, tourniquets and earpieces.

Malailua was also carrying an illegally owned loaded 9mm Taurus-brand handgun. It is still unclear whether the gun was also part of the NYPD equipment from the duffel bag.

Ironically, the stolen gear belonged to NYPD’s highly trained Strategic Response Group which is essentially trained to handle active shooters and terrorist attacks.

The thief, allegedly Malailua, smashed the rear window of the patrol car and walked away with the equipment unnoticed.

The NYPD said in a statement they are aware of the situation and an investigation is going on.

"We are aware of the incident and are working with authorities in Chicago. The investigation is ongoing," the official statement said.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke set Malailua’s bail at $100,000 on weapons charges. He has ordered him to stay in the Chicago area for the duration of his case.

“This is troubling, to say the least, in light of what’s happening in our country,” said Lyke at a court hearing.

Judge Lyke seems to be referring to the gun epidemic that has engulfed the entire nation, with more reported incidents of gun violence and attempted shootings.

The news of Malailua’s arrest was not received well by the general public, which alleged had Malailua been black, he would have been shot on the spot by the police.

He must be one of those “troubled youths” acting out — A. Whiteboy (@teamwhiteboys_) March 26, 2018

If he would have looked like me? He'd have been treated like moving target practice. — Black Panter (@JDoubleA27) March 27, 2018

Pretty sure that mentality is based on skin color and not whether or not someone looks "Challenged", considering the multiple police related killings of unarmed mentally handicapped black people. But you're right, I guess. — Black Panter (@JDoubleA27) March 27, 2018

Boy had he been carrying a phone. Luckily its only a loaded gun. — ZimAssociation (@MaZimboo) March 26, 2018

The backlash against the police is fueled by the latest incident of police brutality when an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark, was killed in his own backyard after he was shot 20 times as the police mistook his cell phone for a gun.

