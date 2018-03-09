Vile Letter Urges People To Carry Out Violent Crimes Against Muslims

The menacing letter, titled “Punish A Muslim,” encourages recipients to commit violent acts for certain scores or points.

The year 2018 and Muslim families in east London are receiving sick letters like this ..please rt and report to relevant authorities 🙏🏽#Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/NHcfwaDTpE — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) March 9, 2018

Authorities in London, United Kingdom, are currently investigating a hateful attempt to frighten the Muslim community in the form of an alarming letter titled “Punish a Muslim.”

The threatening letter, which went viral after people who received it began sharing the photo online, not only asked its recipients to join the “national day of violence against Muslims” in April, but also asked for people to carry out verbal and physical crimes against those who follow Islam — including pulling off someone’s head-scarf, verbally abusing someone and even throwing acid on them.

To make the whole thing even more sinister, the letter made the entire thing look like a game by dedicating certain points to each act of violence.

Bradford Councilor Riaz Ahmed was also among those who received the letter.

“It was not addressed to anyone, just the address and postcode as if it was sent out randomly. It has a second-class stamp on the plain white envelope and the frank mark is Sheffield. It was posted yesterday,” Ahmed said.

The threatening letter suggested, “There will be rewards based on action taken.”

Friend of a friend got this in the mail today. Charming! pic.twitter.com/K4reQ7O8xh — Faiza S Khan (@BhopalHouse) March 9, 2018

A Muslim family and a business in east London reported the letter to the officials.

Tell MAMA, a project that supports Muslims against hate incidents in the U.K., have urged the receivers to report the letter to the police.

It is essential that those within Muslim communities remain calm. Do call 101 if you receive such a letter (chances are acutely low), or contact us. We can assist in a range of ways. It will be ok and we are here with you. pic.twitter.com/kMxyMkJCOJ — TellMAMAUK (@TellMamaUK) March 9, 2018

“Those behind the malicious letters are trying to create fear within the Muslim communities and the threatening letter titled ‘Punish a Muslim Day’ may be part of a wider campaign of hate against Muslims,” Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama, said.

It is important to note this is not the first time Muslims in the U.K. have been terrorized. A document by Tell MAMA suggested how one “Muslim Slayer” reportedly targeted mosques in London and the U.S. in 2017.

Even though counter-terror police found no connection between this letter and the one sent to a mosque in Manchester last November, this incident should not be taken any lightly.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters