IDF Soldiers Shoot Palestinian Man, Then Stop Medics From Helping Him

“The execution of Tamimi in cold blood… proves how much our people are in need of international protection against the Israeli war machine.”

Yet another young Palestinian life was lost at the hands of Israeli forces.

A raid in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, the home of the Tamimi family which is renowned for its activism against Israeli occupation and brutality, turned deadly after IDF soldiers shot a 21-year-old Palestinian man at least thrice in the neck over alleged stone throwing.

Ezz El-Deen Tamimi was among the crowd protesting the Israeli incursion when he was targeted by the raiding troops and hit in the back of the neck from a distance of 45 meters, according to other activists who witnessed the tragic scene.

Villagers claimed Tamimi, who was severely injured, continued to bleed out on the ground as Israeli army prevented Palestinian medics from treating him. A video uploaded on social media reportedly showed an Israeli officer attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive Tamimi as people around him plead the soldiers to take the young man to a hospital.

The clip also showed Israeli forces firing sound bombs at the villagers.

It is yet unclear if Tamimi died right there or at a treatment center.

NOW: 21-years-old Izz Al Deen Tamimi killed in #NabiSaleh by live amunition shot by Israeli soldier pic.twitter.com/iHVM5w6cmk — Activestills (@activestills) June 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the Israeli military released a statement claiming Tamimi was shot after he hit a soldier with a rock.

“The soldier responded by firing at the Palestinian, who was wounded and given medical treatment at the scene,” it read. “He was treated at the scene and he was later declared dead. None of our troops were hurt. The incident will be investigated.”

It is important to note the soldier, who must have been wearing full body armor, didn’t hesitate from opening fire on an unarmed man for allegedly hitting him with a stone.

Even though Israeli forces, and their government for that matter, is not exactly known for being compassionate, the incident does paint a troubling picture of the horrors faced by Palestinians living in the occupied territory.

Just recently, IDF soldiers fatally shot a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic, Razan al-Najjar, while she was helping injured Palestinians in inside the Gaza Strip. Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry, said al-Najjar volunteered as a paramedic and was wearing a white uniform at the time Israeli forces targeted her.

She was shot in the chest.

The Palestinian Information Ministry also issued a statement following Tamimi’s death.

“The execution of Tamimi in cold blood, with three bullets at close range, proves how much our people are in need of international protection against the Israeli war machine,” it said.

Since the Great March of Return began on March 30, Israel has killed at least 119 Palestinians in Gaza.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mohamad Torokman