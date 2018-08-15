Palestinian Reporter Arrested For Filming IDF Soldiers At Refugee Camp

Since the end of July, Israeli authorities have reportedly detained at least seven Palestinian journalists, reporters and cameramen. No charges were mentioned during the arrests.

In what appears to be a campaign to silence journalists who dare to expose the atrocities committed by IDF soldiers in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Israeli authorities have arrested yet another reporter for reportedly showing its troops at work in a refugee camp near Ramallah in the West Bank.

Ali Dar Ali is apparently the seventh Palestinian reporter to be arrested by Israel since the end of July. He works for Palestinian Authority-run Palestine TV and was arrested in a morning raid on his house in the small town of Burham.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the reporter was detained for “systematically” filming Israeli soldiers and “inciting violence” against them “in videos he published of them while they were operating.”

As the Times of Israel noted, Ali did live-stream at least two videos on Facebook that showed IDF soldiers, but he did not explicitly called for violence against the officials in either of the clips.

“These measures are intended to silence the Palestinian voice and deviate the public opinion, so the Israeli regime can go ahead with its crimes without any opposition,” the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation said in a statement. “Such measures will not deter us from carrying out our national duties vis-à-vis our cause.”

Earlier this month, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released a report identifying journalists and a cameraman reportedly taken under custody by the Israeli forces. The detainees included Al-Quds TV director Alaa al-Rimawi, Al-Quds Press reporter and Radio Hawa director Mohammed Muna, Turkish state-owned broadcaster TRT Arabic reporter Ibrahim al-Rantisi, Palestine TV cameraman Nader Baybars and freelance journalists Mohammed Sami Alwan, Qutaiba Hamdan, and Hosni Anjas.

The officers also seized their electronic devices and equipment during the raid.

In addition to that, it is also important to mention the Israeli authorities did not mention any charges during the arrests.

“Israel has been relentless in its assault on the Palestinian press,” CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour said at the time. “Declaring a media outlet a terrorist organization set the tone for the country's latest crackdown on Palestinian journalists. We call on Israeli authorities to disclose charges against the seven journalists arrested over the past week or release them and allow them to work freely.”

This is certainly not the first time Israel has been accused of targeting Palestinian journalists.

During the “Great March of Return,” Israeli snipers reportedly targeted reporters wearing blue vests that said “Press” and helmets marked “TV.”

