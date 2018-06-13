Australia, Like The US, Doesn't Care If Israel Killed 124 Palestinians

It's not just the United States. Another country that purports to be a global human rights champion and defender supports Israeli occupation through and through.

Weeks after Israeli force killed at least 124 Palestinians in Gaza and injured 3,800 others, 120 countries at the United Nations approved a resolution condemning the massacre.

Only eight countries opposed it.

Predictably, one of the eight in opposition was the United States. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley described it as a "grossly one-sided" resolution, complaining about Hamas while totally ignoring the fact that Israel ruthlessly shot and killed 124 mainly unarmed people. Meanwhile, no Israeli deaths were reported.

The other big name in the “NO” list was Australia, yet another self-proclaimed global champion and defender of human rights in the developed world.

However, regardless of the ruling party, Australia has largely supported Israel through the years.

Australia's former PM Tony Abbott supports Israeli occupation. Just like U.S. President Donald Trump, he supports the decision of moving embassies to Jerusalem. Abbott's successor, Malcolm Turnbull, has also largely avoided the issue of Israeli settlements, which are deemed illegal according to international law. In fact, during a 2014 interview in Israel, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop essentially suggested the illegal settlements were not illegal.

"I would like to see which international law has declared them illegal," she said. [A quick Google search could lead her to the answer here.]

In February 2017, Bishop reportedly assured Israel that Australia will be an "important player" in defending Israel in "hostile international forums."

And Australia followed through its promise this week.

The only problem was that the U.N. forum wasn't hostile to Israel. It merely pointed out the atrocities the Israeli army actually committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

Here's what the resolution decried: the "use of live ammunition against civilian protesters, including children, as well as medical personnel and journalists."

And it's not as if the U.N. was making up those charges.

Palestinian protesters had gathered at the border to demand the right of return of Palestinian refugees on March 30. The event started off peacefully.

The situation escalated only when Israeli army started opening fire at anyone it deemed too near to the border fence. It didn't matter if a protester was an actual threat to life or not, if they were carrying a stone or not. If an Israeli soldier deemed them a threat, they would be shot.

This kind of brutal and indiscriminate response led to the killings of a journalist wearing a vest with "PRESS" printed on it, a medical volunteer wearing a white coat, tending to injured protesters, among other civilians at least 40 of whom have had to have their limbs amputated.

What's even worse, in the case of the killing of medic Razan al-Najjar, Israel even edited video clips in an attempt to link her to Hamas — which she was not.

And Australia, along with the U.S., Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Togo and the Solomon Islands, all decided to side with the perpetrators by opposing the resolution.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters