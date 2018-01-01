Israel Cuts Gas Supplies To The Gaza Strip In Midst Of Winter

Israel's stranglehold on the occupied territory and its resources increases every single day. Gaza can actually be called the world’s largest prison.

"It would be my greatest sadness to see Zionists (Jews) do to Palestinian Arabs much of what Nazis did to Jews," Albert Einstein said.

But that’s what Israel is actually doing.

Israel strictly controls what goes in Gaza, making life almost impossible for the people of Gaza. But it uses more than bullets and mortar weapons of death and destruction. Every year at the peak of winters it cuts of gas supplies to the occupied territory making lives miserable for people already living in squalor.

Most of Gaza lies in ruin from years of Israeli fire and bombs. Hardly any construction material is allowed in the area, so reconstruction is almost nil. A large number of Gaza residents live in makeshift accommodations riddled with holes and without roofs over their heads.

