Israeli Forces Kill 14 Year Old Palestinian In Gaza Border Protest

According to medics, two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces while they were protesting along the Gaza border, one of them was a 14-year-old boy.

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians and injured 415 others with fire and tear gas as they were protesting at Gaza’s border with Israel. According to Gaza heath officials, one of the victims was a 14-year-old boy, Yasser Abu Al-Naja.

He was shot in the head by a sniper. His family rushed him to a hospital in southern Gaza strip where he died.

The other victim, Mohammad Al-Hamayda was 24-year-old. Both the youngsters were shot with bullets in the head and stomach in two separate incidents at the border.

The Israeli army also shot & killed a second Palestinian in the occupied Gaza Strip today - 24-year-old Mohammed al-Hamayda (pictured).https://t.co/GOymJWMcxI@AFP report: https://t.co/TCEUG02Qlv pic.twitter.com/l55ytMTH3Q — Ben White (@benabyad) June 29, 2018

Four other men who were severely injured remain in serious condition.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were taking part in the Great March of Return towards the Gaza-Israel border since March to seek their right to return to their homeland. However, due to continued atrocities of the Israel forces the number has significantly dropped. Israeli forces have reportedly killed 135 people since the protests started.

Yasser Abu Al-Naja is the second unarmed child who was killed by the Israeli forces this week. Earlier, they killed 19-year-old Abdul Fattah Abdul Nabi, who was shot in the back of the head by Israeli forces as he was running away from the border fence holding a tire. The brutal killing was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media, drawing attention to the atrocities being committed in the region.

Israel forces have been killing innocent Palestinians claiming they were defending the borders from Hamas’ violence. Hamas has denied these claims. After claiming another young life, the Israel forces are investigating his death.

Nothing has stemmed out from these investigations in the past.

Human right groups have been condemning the bloodshed and violence caused by the Israeli force, questioning the kinds of threats unarmed Palestinian children can bring at the border. However, the Israeli forces won’t be accountable for claiming these human lives, all thanks to United States support. The country also blames Hamas for the violence in Gaza instead of condemning the violence created by the Israeli forces.

People were outraged at yet another death of an innocent Palestinian child.

With this criminal record of the Israeli forces,it is supported by USA,Russia,and some countries in the region no matter how high the number of children killed by IDF. — ?. ???? ????? (@Maalbar1Mohd) June 30, 2018

Israel kills children and the US steal them from their moms. — Rad (@TMSA1955) June 30, 2018

Where were these kids shot? At the fence again?

Why keep using children as a tool to place firebomb at the fence so the other can cross to kill other side as hamas always said even you can find on youtube.

STOP USING CHILDREN! No dignity for terrorist that use children! — GoldenPhavilpat888 (@Phavilpat888) June 30, 2018

Family members mourn 13-year-old Yasser Abu al-Naja who was shot dead by an #Israeli merciless sniper while participating peacefully in the #GreatReturnMarch protests on Friday, 29 June. pic.twitter.com/hhePoflgOF — The World Crime (@worldcrime11) June 30, 2018

Today in Gaza thousands of Palestinians marched in the 14th Friday of the #GreatReturnMarch. A 13 year old child named Yasser Abu Al-Naja and 24 year old Mohammad Fawzi Hamaydeh were both martyred by israeli snipers while participating in the protests. Allah Yerhamon!

.

??????? pic.twitter.com/oQs32suijm — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) June 29, 2018

Look at this photo and tell me it is ok to kill a 13 year old child by shooting it in it's head. #Israel did it today and extinguished the life of Yasser Abu al-Naja in #Gaza. He is the 27th palestinian child Israel killed this year! Where is the outrage, world?! @eu_eeas @UN pic.twitter.com/Fq8vcGDOZc — Jonathan Moremi (@jonamorem) June 29, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters