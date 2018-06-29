© Reuters

Israeli Forces Kill 14 Year Old Palestinian In Gaza Border Protest

by
Shafaq Naveed
According to medics, two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces while they were protesting along the Gaza border, one of them was a 14-year-old boy.

Israel-Gaza border

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians and injured 415 others with fire and tear gas as they were protesting at Gaza’s border with Israel. According to Gaza heath officials, one of the victims was a 14-year-old boy, Yasser Abu Al-Naja.

He was shot in the head by a sniper. His family rushed him to a hospital in southern Gaza strip where he died.

The other victim, Mohammad Al-Hamayda was 24-year-old. Both the youngsters were shot with bullets in the head and stomach in two separate incidents at the border.

 

Four other men who were severely injured remain in serious condition.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were taking part in the Great March of Return towards the Gaza-Israel border since March to seek their right to return to their homeland. However, due to continued atrocities of the Israel forces the number has significantly dropped. Israeli forces have reportedly killed 135 people since the protests started.

Yasser Abu Al-Naja is the second unarmed child who was killed by the Israeli forces this week. Earlier, they killed 19-year-old Abdul Fattah Abdul Nabi, who was shot in the back of the head by Israeli forces as he was running away from the border fence holding a tire. The brutal killing was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media, drawing attention to the atrocities being committed in the region.

Israel forces have been killing innocent Palestinians claiming they were defending the borders from Hamas’ violence. Hamas has denied these claims.  After claiming another young life, the Israel forces are investigating his death.

Nothing has stemmed out from these investigations in the past.

Human right groups have been condemning the bloodshed and violence caused by the Israeli force, questioning the kinds of threats unarmed Palestinian children can bring at the border. However, the Israeli forces won’t be accountable for claiming these human lives, all thanks to United States support. The country  also blames Hamas for the violence in Gaza instead of condemning the violence created by the Israeli forces.  

People were outraged at yet another death of an innocent Palestinian child.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaza Killing: Family Of Slain 19-Year-Old Palestinian Demands Answers

Tags:
