Israel: Human Rights Don't Apply To Us Because We Are At War

Israel, which has the most technologically advanced military in the world, claims it is at "war" with Palestinians, who throw stones and wear onion masks.

After days of killing largely unarmed Palestinian protesters near the Gaza border, Israel has said its army will continue the carnage because they are in a "state of war."

In response to a High Court petition filed by human rights organizations, the Israeli government said the ongoing protests by Palestinians on the Gaza border "fall into the category of a state of war and thus human rights law does not apply to the rules of engagement."

The war claims are rather sweeping, considering Gazans have not been attacking Israel, but instead protesting to commemorate the killing of the six Arab citizens of Israel as well as the expulsion of millions of Palestinian refugees, who are scattered across the world and cannot return to their original land, which now is Israel.

As soon as the demonstrations started on March 30, Israel started shooting at largely unarmed protesters, killing over 40 protesters and wounded nearly 7,000 others.

In addition, several videos emerged of ecstatic Israeli troops shooting at and killing Palestinian protesters, prompting widespread criticism from local and international human rights groups.

For nearly a month, Israel didn't address the criticism and carried on with the excessive use of lethal force and it will continue to do so — only because it can.

In its response to the High Court petition, Israel has made it clear it will continue to shoot and kill Gazans because human rights do not matter in the embattled region.

"The State Prosecutor’s Office distinguishes between protesters demonstrating and protesters trying to break into Israel to attack soldiers and civilians," Haaretz reported.

The statement, clearly, is highly subjective and favors Israel only.

Also, it's an incredibly unbalanced battleground, considering on one side we have the world's most technologically advanced military and, on the other, we have inhabitants of a virtually open-air prison who use rocks and makeshift onion masks to defend themselves from potentially lethal rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

How much longer will the world leaders, including Israel's top military ally, the United States, let Israel continue with its blatant disregard for human rights?

