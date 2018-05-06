Israel Mulls Ban On Recording, Photographing Of IDF Soldiers

“Anyone who filmed photographed, and/or recorded soldiers in the course of their duties… shall be liable to five years imprisonment.”

Israel is coming up with a new way to silence criticism of its army.

Israel’s parliament, Knesset, is mulling a ban on the recording and photographing of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers while they are “on duty.”

The bill titled, “Prohibition against Photocopying and Documenting IDF Soldiers,” is proposed by chairman of the right-wing nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party and Knesset member Robert Ilatov.

The proposed bill lays down severe restrictions on those people who film IDF soldiers “to undermine the morale of Israel’s soldiers and residents.” Under the proposal, they can face prison up to 10 years in prison.

“Anyone who filmed photographed, and/or recorded soldiers in the course of their duties, with the intention of undermining the spirit of IDF soldiers and residents of Israel, shall be liable to five years imprisonment. Anyone intending to harm state security will be sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment,” read the bill.

In addition, the bill also prohibits people to distribute photographs or videos of IDF soldiers on social media networks or media platforms.

The bill comes at a time when thousands of Palestinians organized the Great March of Return towards the Gaza-Israel border on March 30 to seek their right to return to their homeland. However, they were met with violent resistance from Israeli snipers.

The violence that has been going on for decades reached its peak when Israeli forces killed over 60 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,000 people.

What exactly does Israel want to do with the passage of the proposed bill?

It essentially wants to hide the brutality and the use of excessive force used by its armed forces towards unarmed Palestinians.

The human rights abuses at the hands of the barbaric Israeli military forces are intensifying with every passing day. Recently, a 30-year-old Palestinian journalist covering the “Great March of Return” protests near the Gaza-Israel border was targeted by an Israeli sniper.

He was hit in the abdomen with a bullet that later claimed his life.

Similarly, 19-year-old Abdul Fattah Abdul Nabi was shot in the back of the head by Israeli forces as he was running away from the border fence holding a tire. The brutal killing was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media, drawing attention to the atrocities being committed in the region.

In another such incident, 17-year-old Musab Firas al-Tamimi, from the Palestinian village of Deir Nitham, was reportedly shot in the neck during a confrontation with Israeli troops.

It wants to protect IDF soldiers who kill unarmed Palestinians and harm to the possibility of protecting human rights.

Israel’s justice system punishes children more harshly than its soldiers who are caught on camera committing cold-blooded murder.

Elor Azaria, 20-year-old Israeli Defense Force recruit was sentenced to 18 months in prison for executing an alleged Palestinian attacker, despite the fact that he was unarmed, wounded and lying on the ground at the time of the shooting.

If passed, the bill will not only make it easier for IDF soldiers to use excessive force on innocent Palestinians but will also rule out the possibility of the world witnessing Israeli army's brutality.

