Israel PM Echoes Hitler: The Weak Are Slaughtered, Erased From History

Fatimah Mazhar
In 1923, Adolf Hitler talked about the "eternal victory of the strong over the weak." In 2018, Israeli PM Netanyahu has said something eerily similar.

 

 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is notorious for making over-the-top, often racist, and sometimes, downright false statements.

However, during a ceremony at the nuclear research facility in Dimona, he issued a pointed warning to Iran – but his choice of words was rather crude, for a number of reasons.

"The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history while the strong, for good or for ill, survive," Netanyahu stated. "The strong are respected, and alliances are made with the strong, and in the end peace is made with the strong."

For starters, the suggestion that "the weak" should be erased from history is a little disturbing coming from a leader of a country, especially one that possesses nuclear weapons.

Secondly, a historical figure said something similar in 1923:

"The whole of nature is a mighty struggle between strength and weakness, an eternal victory of the strong over the weak."

These words were uttered by Adolf Hitler, the genocidal maniac who slaughtered nearly six million Jews during the Second World War, during a speech in Munich, Germany.

And he used the very logic to perpetrate what turned out to be one of history's worst human rights catastrophes.

It's alarming Netanyahu would echo the sentiment, more so since he is the leader of country that provided refuge and home to the group of people who were the subject of Hitler's ruthless military might.

