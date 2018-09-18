Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinians Near Gaza Border

Mumin Abu Ayeda, 15, was fatally shot in the head outside the heavily guarded border east of Rafah while he was demonstrating as a part of the Great March of Return protest.

When will it stop?

As Israeli soldiers kill children with impunity, the world only silently watches.

Once again, the Israel Defense Forces soldier have shot and killed a minor in a bloody clash near the southern border of Gaza, the health ministry of the enclave said.

Mumin Abu Ayeda, 15, was fatally shot in the head outside the heavily guarded border east of Rafah. The boy was reportedly part of a nighttime demonstration as a part of the Great March of Return protest.

The Israel Defense Forces did not issue a statement on the incident immediately.

The protesters call for an end to the decade-long Israeli blockade of Gaza and for Palestinian refugees’ right to return to the lands that their families were forced out from during the establishment of Israel in 1948.

On Tuesday, two Palestinians were killed by IDF soldiers’ fires near the Erez checkpoint between Gaza and Israel, which witness clashes between the two sides in recent months, said the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israeli military did not comment on the killings, which occurred on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the year in Israel.

On Monday, two more Gazans were killed during an airstrike near the fence of border territory Khan Younis near the southern strip of Gaza. The Israeli army said their airplane had targeted Palestinians who came towards the fence and allegedly placed a suspicious object there.

Since March, the Gaza-Israel border has been the site of increased violent activities with a series of ‘March of Return’ protests. Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 131 Palestinians, armed with nothing more than rocks and some with Molotov cocktails.

Israeli military said its use of live ammunition is necessary to prevent the breach of the border and has accused Hamas of using the protest to cover up their alleged terror attacks.

Israel’s 11-year-old siege of Gaza is tantamount to collective punishment of the territories 2 million residents, which include tens of thousands of children. This is a violation of international law and even though Israel has drawn verbal international condemnation, the United States — which considers the Jewish state its closest Middle East ally — has backed Israel, claiming Hamas is responsible for the mass-mobilization.

